Murphy's 'one-size-fits-all' COVID restrictions under fire in South Jersey, Atlantic City

"To be clear, the last thing I want to do or any of us want to do is to shut our economy back down and, thankfully, we are not at that point," Murphy said during a briefing in Trenton. "No one up here wants to take the type of broad and all-encompassing actions like those we had to take in March. We are acting with more precision-based actions on what we are seeing on the ground."

Murphy's new restrictions have not been well received, as lawmakers, business owners and residents questioned the logic and reasoning behind the action. While most acknowledged the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state was concerning, the one-size-fits-all approach in a state where the impact of the virus has been varied is not going over well, particularly in South Jersey.

"Businesses in South Jersey are hurting, new blanket restrictions are not what we wanted to hear today," Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, posted on Facebook Monday evening. "These new restrictions were put in place due to soring North Jersey COVID cases."

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, chastised the governor for saying a "surgical approach" would be used, while appearing to wield an "ax" instead. Testa called Murphy's broad measure "a destructive over-reaction."