Murphy warns NJ residents of hazardous winter weather

More dangerous winter weather is set to hit New Jersey, and state officials are again cautioning residents to be weary of power outages and hazardous conditions.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a news conference Sunday to address the winter storm that is forecasted to begin in New Jersey on Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Murphy said he was not declaring a state of emergency in response to the forecast but urged residents to be careful. He underscored that he could still issue an emergency declaration if the situation eventually warrants him doing so.
“This storm, and my colleagues can correct me if they see this differently, will not go in the record books for accumulation of snow. God willing it won’t go in the record books for other reasons, but it is pretty lethal mix of a lot of stuff, depending on where you are,” Murphy said.
Murphy and other state experts said most of the snow accumulation is forecasted to be concentrated in North Jersey, specifically to the north and west of the New Jersey Turnpike. The National Weather Service has likewise posted a winter weather advisory for several North Jersey counties: Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, western Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Warren.
Parts of South Jersey and regions of the state south and east of the turnpike are expected to experience some wintery mix, heavy rain and winds of up to 50 mph. Coastal areas are forecasted to face coastal flooding, and there has been a gale warning and wind advisory issued for the entire Jersey Shore.
Although the snow impacts of the storm will affect roads to the north, Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti urged residents to the south and east to take precautions driving as well.
“Even if you are south and east of the turnpike line, with all the water that is predicted to come down, we ask everybody to maintain posted speeds, to drive carefully and keep appropriate distances,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.
Gutierrez-Scaccetti added that roads have been brined as appropriate and tow trucks positioned to be ready to clear accidents.
Officials are asking that residents across the state to stay off the road, if possible, and to stay clear of downed power lines, which could be lethal. If residents lose power or see a downed wire, they are asked to call their utility providers.
Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso encouraged residents to stay home and expressed thanks that Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which likely will make for a less crowded Monday morning commute.
“Thank goodness tomorrow is a holiday, and we can get this all cleaned up hopefully by the end of the day,” Fiordaliso said.
Murphy also addressed the other environmental disaster to affect New Jersey residents Sunday: the 11-alarm chemical plant fire in Passaic that started Friday night. He thanked responding firefighters for their response, noting that one firefighter injured by the incident and more than a dozen others required medical attention. Murphy said that officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency have been monitoring air quality around the fire to ensure air quality in the city remains safe.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.