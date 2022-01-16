Murphy warns NJ residents of hazardous winter weather

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the snow impacts of the storm will affect roads to the north, Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti urged residents to the south and east to take precautions driving as well.

“Even if you are south and east of the turnpike line, with all the water that is predicted to come down, we ask everybody to maintain posted speeds, to drive carefully and keep appropriate distances,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti added that roads have been brined as appropriate and tow trucks positioned to be ready to clear accidents.

Officials are asking that residents across the state to stay off the road, if possible, and to stay clear of downed power lines, which could be lethal. If residents lose power or see a downed wire, they are asked to call their utility providers.

Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso encouraged residents to stay home and expressed thanks that Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which likely will make for a less crowded Monday morning commute.

“Thank goodness tomorrow is a holiday, and we can get this all cleaned up hopefully by the end of the day,” Fiordaliso said.

Murphy also addressed the other environmental disaster to affect New Jersey residents Sunday: the 11-alarm chemical plant fire in Passaic that started Friday night. He thanked responding firefighters for their response, noting that one firefighter injured by the incident and more than a dozen others required medical attention. Murphy said that officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency have been monitoring air quality around the fire to ensure air quality in the city remains safe.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

