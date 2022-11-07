Murphy wants stronger laws to stop NJ car thefts

EWING — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday vowed his support for multiple pieces of legislation aimed at reducing the number of car thefts around the state.

And, while over the past year there have been a growing number of car thefts, Murphy's endorsements come as New Jersey has seen a decrease in car thefts year-over-year in September and October, he said.

State Police and Division of Criminal Justice this year expanded the Auto Theft Task Force with additional detectives and prosecutors and uniting with other police departments around the state.

Speaking from Ewing Township, Mercer County, Murphy announced his approval for measures currently in the New Jersey Legislature.

Murphy is calling for a new "persistent auto theft offender statute."

The law, Murphy said, would give local and state prosecutor's leverage by allowing them to seek harsher consequences for repeat car theft offenders.

Another bill would outlaw the distribution of tools used by car thefts to access vehicles, and a third would impose penalties for not abiding by new catalytic converter sales.

In the past year, there has been a rise in thefts of car parts, particularly catalytic converters, because of the increased value of the precious metals used to manufacture them, Murphy said.

Murphy, who was joined by other state lawmakers, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and State Police Col. Patrick Callahan, said the changes would build upon previous measures the state put in place.

"We also know that we must do more to reduce the likelihood of car thefts and hold those who do commit these crimes accountable," Murphy said.

Murphy said he's preparing to sign the bills once state lawmakers move them out of the Legislature. The governor didn't provide a timeline on when he could expect the set of bills on his desk.

Speaking after the governor, Platkin said while there's work left to be done, New Jersey has cut down the number of car thefts.

When Platkin was nominated as attorney general in February, the year-over-year number of auto thefts between 2022 and 2021 was 31%, he said.

Murphy reported that car thefts decreased by 14% from September 2021 to September 2022. Likewise, October's year-over-year numbers showed a 12% decrease.

Between both months, about 367 fewer cars were reported stolen.

Murphy on Monday stressed that the number of violent crimes will also likely decrease if New Jersey continues passing measures to lasso car thefts.

"Bringing down the number of vehicle thefts will also reduce the occurrence of violent crime, as we know that too often, stolen cars are used in shootings and other acts of violence," Murphy said, adding that those crimes are also down year-over-year.

Murphy said he's also directing the state Motor Vehicle Commission to explore an option for registered drivers that would allow law enforcement access to their car's on-board navigator. Doing so would help hunt down any vehicle reported stolen and prevent cars from being sold on the black market, he said.

While New Jersey continues working to execute those changes, Murphy said drivers should continue taking precautions themselves, such as ensuring their keys and key fobs are secure.

If enacted, the new laws would add to a series of measures taken by the state and its law enforcement leaders.

New Jersey is committing $10 million in federal funds toward helping police upgrade license plate detection technology to track stolen vehicles, Murphy said.

Meanwhile, Platkin revised pursuit statues, which now allow police to chase down stolen cars, Murphy added.

Platkin, too, said the bills would help state law enforcement leaders as they look to continue pushing the figures down into 2023.

Senate President Nick Scutari during Monday's press conference acknowledged more work needs to be done between lawmakers if the bills are to reach the governor for signature. He also said there are different auto theft trends unseen, such as stolen car markets.

Scutari said the state likely needs to become tougher on suspects, changing detention rules so offenders are held in jail and can't continue committing crimes.

Scutari didn't say when he could expect the bill package to be ready.

In the meantime, Scutari said residents need to be vigilant to help lawmakers.

"Take your key fobs with you, and lock your doors, he said.