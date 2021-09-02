Murphy visits Mullica Hill neighborhood hit by tornado in Hurricane Ida aftermath

Gov. Phil Murphy was visiting a Gloucester County neighborhood this morning to "see with his own eyes" the damage in parts of South Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in many parts of the area.
At 10 a.m., the governor toured a neighborhood in Mullica Hill that was particularly hard hit. He spoke to the media outside one neighborhood where numerous homes were damaged by a tornado on what he described as "extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey."
At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the governor declared a state of emergency in all of the state's 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads amid the widespread floods from the storm.
While much of the immediate region was spared significant damage, many parts of New Jersey and surrounding states are reeling from the Wednesday night storm.
“It was a heck of a night ... and we’re still not out of the woods. Tornadoes touching down … severe flooding, sadly loss of life," Murphy told George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday morning. "We just would beg folks to stay off the roads."
A storm moved from Salem County, through Mullica Hill and into Middlesex County. Multiple eyewitness accounts show a tornado swirling through the region. The National Weather Service will conduct damage surveys in the area Thursday and rate it on the Enhanced Fujita scale (EF). Since accurate records started in 1950, there have been only four EF-3 storms in New Jersey, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University. There has never been an EF-4 or EF-5 on record.
"Stay home if you can right now because we have a lot of trees to clean up, a lot of roads to clear up with stranded vehicles," the governor added.
"And all I would say is this, there’s a lot of hurt right now in New Jersey and we’re going to be there for folks."
The governor said there were multiple tornadoes, particularly in the southern part of the state, in places such as Woodbury, Deptford and Mullica Hill.
"I spoke to all those mayors through the night. Significant home damage. Significant tree damage. Thank God not a lot of human casualty, but to be determined," the governor said. "I don't wanna say that with complete certainty yet. I'm going down there with my own eyes. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but we’re going to be there with them.
Murphy added, "But this is just yet another reminder, these things are coming more frequently. They're more intense. Sadly more deadly and we gotta update our playbook for sure.
"Listen, New Jersey is probably the most exposed state in the country to climate change, and we are the most densely populated. Our location is second to none which is great. Our resiliency, I'd say not just as a state but as a country, we've got to turn it up.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
