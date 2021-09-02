Murphy visits Mullica Hill neighborhood hit by tornado in Hurricane Ida aftermath

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Stay home if you can right now because we have a lot of trees to clean up, a lot of roads to clear up with stranded vehicles," the governor added.

"And all I would say is this, there’s a lot of hurt right now in New Jersey and we’re going to be there for folks."

The governor said there were multiple tornadoes, particularly in the southern part of the state, in places such as Woodbury, Deptford and Mullica Hill.

"I spoke to all those mayors through the night. Significant home damage. Significant tree damage. Thank God not a lot of human casualty, but to be determined," the governor said. "I don't wanna say that with complete certainty yet. I'm going down there with my own eyes. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but we’re going to be there with them.

Murphy added, "But this is just yet another reminder, these things are coming more frequently. They're more intense. Sadly more deadly and we gotta update our playbook for sure.

"Listen, New Jersey is probably the most exposed state in the country to climate change, and we are the most densely populated. Our location is second to none which is great. Our resiliency, I'd say not just as a state but as a country, we've got to turn it up.

