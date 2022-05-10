 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murphy visiting Florida for climate conference

Gov. Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy, seen last month in Atlantic City, said the public could expect stricter requirements at more indoor events, some of which may include mask and vaccine mandates, specifically proof of having a booster shot.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Gov. Phil Murphy is spending his Tuesday in Miami, speaking at a climate change conference with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

The governors' conversation will focus on "what works, what doesn't, and what it takes to make a real difference at the state level," said the Aspen Institute, which is hosting the conference, Aspen Ideas Climate Miami Beach 2022, through Thursday.

Murphy's Florida trip is one of several he's made within one month.

Last month, the governor embarked on a European trip that included a stop in Ireland, where the governor joined Irish leaders and marketed New Jersey as a place for American business endeavors.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

