Murphy visiting Florida for climate conference

Gov. Phil Murphy is spending his Tuesday in Miami, speaking at a climate change conference with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The governors' conversation will focus on "what works, what doesn't, and what it takes to make a real difference at the state level," said the Aspen Institute, which is hosting the conference, Aspen Ideas Climate Miami Beach 2022, through Thursday.
Murphy's Florida trip is one of several he's made within one month.
Last month, the governor embarked on a European trip that included a stop in Ireland, where the governor joined Irish leaders and marketed New Jersey as a place for American business endeavors.
