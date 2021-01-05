Murphy vetoes outdoor dining expansion

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday vetoed a bill aimed at expanding outdoor dining opportunities, citing issues with regulation circumvention.

Assembly Bill No. 4525 would permit owners and operators of restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries to utilize outdoor spaces or public sidewalks as extensions of their business premises. It was sponsored by assemblymen Roy Freiman (D-16), Vince Mazzeo (D-2), Anthony Verrelli (D-2), Eric Houghtaling (D-11) and senators Nellie Pou (D-35), Paul Sarlo (D-36) and Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D-5).

According to a statement from the governor, it was rejected due to licensing complications.

"I commend the bill’s sponsors for their efforts to assist New Jersey’s businesses and farms in finding creative ways to continue to operate during the COVID-19 emergency," Murphy said. "Bars and restaurants are among the businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. Small producers and retailers of alcoholic beverages also have not been immune from the devastating impacts of the crisis. However, in seeking to deliver a degree of relief to these businesses, the bill circumvents existing licensing and regulation processes critical to protecting the public’s health and safety."