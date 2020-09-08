Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday released a revised list of states and territories from which state residents and travelers should quarantine for two weeks to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The updated advisory includes four additional states — Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia — with Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands removed from the list, bringing the total to 35 states and territories.
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, officials said.
The list includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
“By practicing good citizenship and complying with our travel advisory, native New Jerseyans and visitors alike can help slow the spread of this virus and save lives,” said Murphy. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging, officials said. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
Murphy on Tuesday reported 284 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 194,667.
There were also five new deaths for a total of 14,213.
There are still 1,783 probable deaths.
Murphy noted that all five deaths occurred months ago and were only recently confirmed as being COVID-19-related.
Atlantic County health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday.
A 63-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman with pre-existing health conditions has become the latest county resident to die from the coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. They also confirmed seven new cases among three men, ages 21 to 59, and four women, ages 19 to 57.
Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township and Galloway Township each had two of the new cases, and Margate had one new case, according to the release.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,063 cases with 247 deaths and 2,738 recoveries.
Six new COVID-19 infections were reported Tuesday by Cape May County’s Department of Health.
Two new cases each were reported in Wildwood and Woodbine, and one case each was reported in Middle Township and Ocean City, the Health Department said.
There was one new out-of-county positive case, the department said.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the county are now 1,193, including 89 deaths and 990 people designated off quarantine, the Health Department said.
Cumberland County has reported 3,169 total cases and 147 deaths.
