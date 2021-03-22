Murphy to delay further reopenings citing surge in COVID variants

The state will hold off on the easing COVID-19 restricts citing a surge in variants to the virus.
.Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on CNN Monday morning.
"My guess is that we won’t be opening up further capacities for some time now because of the case load,” he said.
The announcement comes days after indoor limits for restaurants, gyms & health clubs, recreational facilities and arcades, and personal care businesses increased to 50% capacity this morning.
Murphy will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story check back for updates
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.