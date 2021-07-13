Murphy to crowds of teens in shore towns: 'Please behave responsibly'

TRENTON — The state has no plans to change its laws regarding juvenile discipline as shore towns have expressed frustration over large crowds of teenagers acting recklessly.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday was asked during his COVID-19 briefing if the state's juvenile justice directive may be the reason for the increase in bad behavior.

He said there are many factors at play, including people's eagerness to leave their homes, but the vast majority of people are behaving outside.

"I think there are a lot of reasons why folks are behaving the way they are," Murphy said. "Coming out of a pandemic when you've been locked down, when you've been going to school remotely, when you've been working remotely... I'd throw in that hot-as-weather, which is always an ingredient. The shore is booming.

"I would just ask everybody, we understand you've been cooped up 16 months. We get it. We know it's hot as heck outside. Please behave responsibly."

A measure taken last year by the state restricts officers from charging and detaining juveniles in all but the most serious cases. It was passed to keep youths out of the criminal justice system, but local officials feel it’s taken too much power away from police.

Last week, officials in Beach Haven and Avalon joined a growing list of towns dealing with larger-than-normal teen crowds leaving litter and destroying property. In April, Ocean City officials complained of groups of teens riding bikes dangerously on the boardwalk.

