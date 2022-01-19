Murphy, state officials tour new Galloway COVID-19 testing site

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As the omicron variant surge continues, New Jersey's newest federal testing facility less than a mile from Stockton University's main campus could provide up to 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day, state officials said Wednesday.
The new site, at the university's Chris Gaupp Residence Hall, is the second the state has opened with the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Sites like this behind me are how we get ahead of COVID so we can return our state and our communities to a much-needed sense of normal," Gov. Phil Murphy said after touring the makeshift facility Wednesday morning.
The first such federal surge testing site in the state was opened on New Year's Eve in East Orange, Essex County.
Appointments are not required, but county officials suggest that those wanting to be tested preregister to limit the chances of backups.
Tests at Stockton's building, provided by eTrueNorth, will be free to the public since they're covered by state and federal tax dollars.
Workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be stationed at the facility seven days per week. Once someone seeking a test arrives and parks, signs outside direct the person to the testing rooms, where FEMA workers will be ready.
"Testing has been, and continues to be, one of our strongest mitigation strategies in reducing the spread of COVID-19," state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.
New Jersey has partnered with Vault Health to distribute free, at-home PCR tests. Results are intended to be returned within 24 to 48 hours, but that hasn't been the case for several weeks because of illnesses in the medical company's workforce. Those issues, Persichilli said, are expected to be corrected.
After the state and federal government opened a makeshift COVID-19 testing site in North Jersey to handle patients seeking tests due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, one was needed in the southern part of the state, officials said. Stockton and Atlantic County jointly agreed to place the site within a mile of the school.
State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said having a surge testing site in South Jersey is vital for confronting the pandemic and its recent challenges, especially given a lack of at-home tests.
"With every challenge that comes up, we put our heads together, regardless of what patch we wear on our shirt," Callahan said.
The site's opening happened on a day when New Jersey reported more than 8,000 new positive PCR tests and 145 deaths. Daily caseloads are trending downward in the omicron surge, as health experts predicted.
That isn't stopping the governor from taking additional steps to counter the prolonged pandemic, specifically with people prolonging becoming immunized.
Thousands working in health care, jails and long-term care facilities will be required to update their COVID-19 vaccinations under an executive order Murphy announced after touring the Galloway facility.
The update includes getting a booster shot. A test-out option will not be possible under the new rule. Anyone found to not be in compliance will be subject to disciplinary measures from their employer, including termination, Murphy said.
"We are no longer going to look past those who continue to put their colleagues and, perhaps I think even more importantly, those who are their responsibility in danger of COVID," Murphy said.
Through the order, unvaccinated health care workers will have until Jan. 27 to get their first shot, followed by Feb. 28 to complete their primary immunization course.
Employees in high-risk congregate settings will be required to get their first shot by Feb. 28 and finish their course by March 30.
"We believe this is where our risks are the highest," Murphy said, adding his administration doesn't have plans to include booster mandates for other essential workers like teachers and state employees.
The New Jersey Hospital Association, a nonprofit that has nearly 400 health care organizations as members, said in a statement that hospital staff are 90% vaccinated.
“Governor Murphy’s Executive Order today affirms the position that our hospitals have long held — the importance of following the science and having our staff vaccinated," NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett said in an emailed statement. “We encourage all New Jersey residents to follow our lead and protect their health and that of others."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
