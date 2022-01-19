Murphy, state officials tour new Galloway COVID-19 testing site

That isn't stopping the governor from taking additional steps to counter the prolonged pandemic, specifically with people prolonging becoming immunized.

Thousands working in health care, jails and long-term care facilities will be required to update their COVID-19 vaccinations under an executive order Murphy announced after touring the Galloway facility.

The update includes getting a booster shot. A test-out option will not be possible under the new rule. Anyone found to not be in compliance will be subject to disciplinary measures from their employer, including termination, Murphy said.

"We are no longer going to look past those who continue to put their colleagues and, perhaps I think even more importantly, those who are their responsibility in danger of COVID," Murphy said.

Through the order, unvaccinated health care workers will have until Jan. 27 to get their first shot, followed by Feb. 28 to complete their primary immunization course.

Employees in high-risk congregate settings will be required to get their first shot by Feb. 28 and finish their course by March 30.