Murphy: State could see 12,000 COVID-19 cases per day in January in worst-case scenario model

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday the number of daily COVID-19 cases could double or triple in New Jersey in the next coming weeks if residents let up on adhering to safety protocols.
During a mid-week COVID-19 briefing, Murphy said the state is "looking under the hood" at its pandemic modeling that predicts cases and hospitalizations in the state. The state Department of Health and the Office of Innovation created predictive models to help the state visualize how the pandemic may play out over the coming months, predicting in a worst-case scenario as many as 12,000 cases a day.
Murphy reported 4,665 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — bringing the state's total to 381,486— and 59 new deaths. There were 3,533 hospitalizations, 630 patients in ICU, 412 ventilators in use and 397 patients discharged.
"Our models take into account data and a series of assumptions about human behavior," he said. "As we finish out 2020 and move into 2021, our vaccination rates will not yet be in a place where they will have a significant impact on our path. Yes, we are literally, and I mean literally, just days away from the first vaccines being delivered to New Jersey, but we're still months away from the vaccination rates we will need to leave this pandemic behind us. While we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it is real, and we can begin and envision an end date, also real, we have to hunker down in the meantime and keep our focus."
The DOH and Office of Innovation provided two different models of how the winter months could go in terms of cases and hospitalizations if people don't wear masks or social distance.
The worst-case scenario, he said, is that there is no change in compliance with masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings. Under that scenario, there will be weeks of increased cases and more hospitalizations than spring break of last year. The peak of cases for one day in the spring, on April 14, was 8,270.
A moderate case model shows that residents "do a little more" to continue with masking, social distancing and avoiding gatherings. This path would keep hospital metrics within the safety zone. The numbers would still be very big, but wouldn't overwhelm the health care system capacity.
In that worst-case scenario model, the DOH predicts the state will see a peak of 12,595 cases on Jan. 14, two weeks after New Year's Eve. The Office of Innovation predicts, in the worst-case scenario, a peak of 9,932 cases on Feb. 1. In the moderate case model, the DOH predicts a peak of 9,120 cases on Jan. 13, while the Office of Innovation predicts a peak of 7,180 new cases on Christmas.
"The more people who contract COVID-19, the more people who will eventually need hospitalization," Murphy said. "The numbers in our hospitals are our greatest concern when it comes to determining the steps we need to take as a state."
As we head into 2021, the governor said the vaccination rates will not yet be in place where they will have any significant impact on the state's path.
He said if everybody uses common sense and adheres to safety protocols, "we would not need to reinstate any of our prior restrictions."
"However, if we can over perform as we did in the spring and recommit to doing the right things, we can push these numbers down even further," he said. "The one thing to remember is these models are just that, they're models. They're not static, they change literally every day and they improve the more we focus on social distancing, the more we wear our mask and the more we use common sense. The more we can change them for the better, the sooner we can crush the curve of the second wave and get ourselves gliding down the other side. If we do that, we will put ourselves in a more promising position for when a vaccine becomes more widely available in the spring, and that means we can envision lifting restrictions that much sooner."
"The end of this pandemic is within reach," he added. "It's not just going to come to us, we have to reach out and grab it. There's so much we can do to move these models in the right direction."
Part of that is testing, he said. The state now has more than 400 testing locations.
FAVE-5: CJ's most memorable stories from 2020
Over the last year, it seems that COVID-19 has made its way into every one of my stories. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case when it came to my five most memorable pieces, except for one.
One of my favorite stories to ever report on was published in January. It was the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, better known as Prohibition. Being from the area, and a little bit of a history geek, I highlighted multiple businesses, and a home, that once acted as speakeasies during the 1920’s. My reporting took me up back stairwells and down underground hallways, and the result was a feature piece on Atlantic City’s worst-kept secret.
January also brought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. With the help of Stockton University, I was able to speak with local Holocaust survivors who were sent to Auschwitz or lived in ghettos during the war. I’m forever grateful that I met these survivors to hear their stories and reflect on a time that I learned about in history class. Their stories are important and should never be forgotten.
This next story wasn’t supposed to end this way. Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get his kidney, but COVID-19 screwed everything up. I’ve always had good working relationships with mayors, but Andy was different. Last winter I was driving down the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when I spotted a billboard pleading for a kidney for Andy. I turned around to drive by again, took a picture of it, then called Andy. His wife had just died, but he was willing to talk to me about his search for an organ donor. Andy was completely open about his condition. There was trust there, I believe. He invited me into his home for an interview. I met his donor, his kids, his dog. He showed vulnerability and got teary eyed after one particular question I asked. His kidney transplant was planned for March 17. On March 13, he got the call that his surgery was postponed due to the virus. He text me that night as I was driving to a friends, my heart broke for him. The surgery was to happen in early June as COVID-19 cases went down, but in May his health deteriorated and he was hospitalized. I kept in touch with his donor over the summer, checking in every few weeks to see how he was doing. The outlook was good, until it wasn’t. When I got the text that he had died I immediately called my editor, balling my eyes out. Two minutes later I knew I had to go into “reporter mode” and write an obituary, it was one of the hardest times I had to put my emotions aside and simply do my job. This story does have an uplifting ending though. The Brigantine Lion’s Club, of which Andy was a part of, recently named a Seeing Eye dog in training after Andy.
Over the summer, in the trenches of the Black Lives Matter movement, I covered a Blue Lives Matter rally in Northfield, which all stemmed from a Facebook post. Hundreds of people came out to City Hall, temporarily blocking a portion of Shore Road, to support the police. There were a few Black Lives Matter supporters there as well. At one point I was standing back on the sidewalk, taking in the whole scene, when people from opposing sides were at each other’s throats, seconds away from a physical altercation. “I can’t believe this is happening…in Northfield,” I thought to myself. I’ve watched these protests all over the country, but to see one happen in your own backyard hit different. I hated, and still hate, the divisiveness.
My fifth favorite story was about a horse in Brigantine. A councilmember had mentioned it in passing at a meeting and my ears immediately perked up. “There’s a horse?? In Brigantine??” I thought to myself. After a call to the city manager and a drive down Bayshore Avenue I found the horse, who had become an overnight celebrity in the town. After interviewing the family, I ran to the library to write the story and called Mayor Andy Simpson to get a quote. I remember cracking up, quietly—as I was still in the library, as he rambled off about the horse. His quotes from this story are still my favorite.
Local speakeasies made popular during Prohibition are still standing 100 years later.
‘I want to go back as a human being and not an inmate’: South Jersey survivors of Auschwitz go back for 75th anniversary
Local Holocaust survivors reflect on their experiences on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get a new kidney, but then COVID-19 happened.
A Blue Lives Matter rally brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall.
A rescue horse that was temporarily staying in Brigantine became an overnight celebrity in the seaside town.
