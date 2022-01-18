Murphy signs syringe access expansion bill

Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Tuesday a bill that gives the New Jersey Department of Health the power to approve and close syringe access programs, rather than municipalities.

The new law effectively prevents Atlantic City Council from closing the needle exchange at the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue, operated by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance. It is one of just seven syringe exchange programs in the state, and one of just two in South Jersey.

“By expanding syringe access and protecting health services for people living with a substance use disorder and who are living with or at risk of HIV, New Jersey lawmakers are saving lives," said Carol Harney, CEO of the AIDS Alliance.

Council passed an ordinance in August to close the program in October, but a lawsuit by the AIDS Alliance has kept it open while litigation continues.

Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt was a leader in the effort to close the Oasis Center, citing the unfairness of the city having to host all addicts in the region looking for clean needles. He said Tuesday he sees the new law as positive for everyone.