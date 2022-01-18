Murphy signs syringe access expansion bill

Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Tuesday a bill that gives the New Jersey Department of Health the power to approve and close syringe access programs, rather than municipalities.
The new law effectively prevents Atlantic City Council from closing the needle exchange at the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue, operated by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance. It is one of just seven syringe exchange programs in the state, and one of just two in South Jersey.
“By expanding syringe access and protecting health services for people living with a substance use disorder and who are living with or at risk of HIV, New Jersey lawmakers are saving lives," said Carol Harney, CEO of the AIDS Alliance.
Council passed an ordinance in August to close the program in October, but a lawsuit by the AIDS Alliance has kept it open while litigation continues.
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt was a leader in the effort to close the Oasis Center, citing the unfairness of the city having to host all addicts in the region looking for clean needles. He said Tuesday he sees the new law as positive for everyone.
"I find it a win for a city like Atlantic City. Now it can be put in more communities," Tibbitt said. "There are over 500 municipalities in the state, and only seven have it. It's too much for seven cities. Surrounding communities don't get to just keep sending (addicts) here."
Council members have argued the needle exchange location in the Tourism District hurts the city economically, and easy access to clean needles draws drug users to the city from a wide geographic area.
Supporters have argued access to clean needles prevents the spread of HIV, hepatitis and other bloodborne illnesses, and gives drug users regular contact with counselors who try to help them get clean.
The Syringe Access Bill (S-3009/A-4847) aligns the programs with other public health services, according to the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.
Murphy also signed the Syringe Decriminalization Bill (S-3493/A-5458) to decriminalize possession of syringes and allow for expungement of previous convictions.
Syringe access programs are endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association, the American Public Health Association, the World Health Organization and the New Jersey Department of Health as a best practice to prevent fatal overdoses.
There are just seven such programs in the state — all in cities, including Atlantic City.
"If New Jersey had as many SAPs per capita as Kentucky, the state would have over 150," according to the Harm Reduction Coalition.
“This is a joyous moment for people who use drugs all across our state. Many lives will be saved with the expansion of harm reduction centers and the decriminalization of syringes in New Jersey, and many people’s inherent value and humanity will be reinforced," said Caitlin O'Neill, director of harm reduction services for the Harm Reduction Coalition.
“Everyone deserves access to evidence-based syringe access services, and this legislation will make that access possible," said Jennifer Oliva, professor and director of the Center for Health and Pharmaceutical Law at Seton Hall University School of Law.
According to the CDC, people who have access to syringe service programs are less likely to die from a fatal overdose, five times more likely to start a drug treatment program, three times more likely to stop chaotic drug use all together and 50% less likely to acquire HIV and Hepatitis C than people without access.
