ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bipartisan $100 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund Act into law Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and said applications for the money are now open.

“The Jersey Shore is where memories are made, and we need to make sure our families can keep creating those memories of summers down the shore for generations to come,” Murphy said in a signing celebration inside the hall.

Many Boardwalks, like Atlantic City’s and Wildwood’s, are in need of tens of millions of dollars of renovation and repair — especially to their structural supports — according to local officials.

Tourists Patrick Belfon and Hazel Forde, of Brooklyn, New York, were walking the Boardwalk here Tuesday.

“Some boards need repair, they have nails popping up, but in general it’s nice,” Belfon said.

The $100 million, from the state’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan, is designed to create stronger, more resilient boardwalks, Murphy said.

Families have spent summers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for more than 150 years, Murphy said, adding it is the world’s oldest and longest.

“To our shore communities, we will not let you fall behind. Frankly we can’t afford to let you fall behind,” Murphy said. “Because the wooden main streets of Atlantic City, along with every shore community, will lead us to New Jersey’s economic and cultural future. And today we are investing in that future ... in a big way.”

A decision on which towns and counties will be awarded the funds will be made within a few months of the application deadline, which is Oct. 31, according to the governor’s office.

Under federal deadlines for ARP funds, decisions must be made on how they will be used by the end of 2024 and the funds must be spent by the end of 2026, the governor’s office said.

The funds are being administered by the Department of Community Affairs, now headed by acting Commissioner Kimberly Holmes after the recent death of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. joked that Murphy “in his heart of hearts wants to give Atlantic City the most money.”

But, he added, “I know this will be a competitive process.”

Murphy said decisions on who gets what amount of money will be decided, in part, on how prepared towns are to take on the work and contribute matching funds toward it.

“There is a handful of communities, as they go so goes New Jersey, and Atlantic City is prominently on that hand,” Murphy said.

The bill passed June 30 alongside the state budget, he said.

“New boardwalks will be stronger and more resilient in the face of ... the climate crisis,” Murphy said, built to “weather the superstorms of tomorrow.”

At the signing were sponsors and co-sponsors of the legislation, including state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic; state Sen. William Moen, D-Camden, Gloucester; and Majority Leader and Assemblyman Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden.

Last August, Murphy came to town to announce $16.8 million in new state funding for the city, left over from last year’s state budget.

Of that, $2 million went toward purchasing new lumber for fixing the Boardwalk’s surface, and $1 million to expand the Boardwalk from Caspian Avenue to Gardner’s Basin.

Oliver, who died Aug. 1, was in everyone’s thoughts as the legislation became law.

“We are all sad that the lieutenant governor can’t be here to join us,” Polistina said. “This is really a part of her legacy, trying to get reinvestment into the city of Atlantic City. We miss her. We thank her for everything she did on behalf of the people of this state.”

Murphy said after the signing that he has until Sept. 15 under state law to appoint a new lieutenant governor, and he has made no decisions yet.

GALLERY: Gov. Murphy signs boardwalk repair bill