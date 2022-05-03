Murphy: Roe v. Wade being overturned won't hinder New Jersey abortion access

LAMBERTVILLE — If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as a leaked draft opinion suggests, the decision would not affect New Jersey since state law safeguards abortion rights, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

Murphy, a Democrat, made his remarks Tuesday morning after a Politico story reported that a draft Supreme Court opinion leaked ahead of the Court's final ruling indicated it would overturn the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling that has preserved women's right to have an abortion.

On Monday night, Murphy called the draft Supreme Court ruling, which still could change before its release, a “truly dark day in America,” but assured New Jersey residents their access to safe and legal abortions would not be impacted.

"This (abortion access) remains fully intact because here, in New Jersey, instead of hoping for the best, we prepared ourselves for the worst," Murphy said during a visit to Lambertville, Mercer County, to announce new flood protection measures.

Earlier this year, Murphy signed the state's Reproductive Freedom Act into law following it clearing both the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate. The act preserves a woman's right to decide when and whether to bear children, along with gaining access to contraception other reproductive health care for completing a pregnancy, Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, who sponsored the law as a bill, has said.

The leaked draft shows the justices, some of whom were nominated to the Court by former Republican President Donald Trump, ruling in favor of overturning the landmark law.

Some Republican-led states have enacted anti-abortion laws, and could ban abortions if the ruling is released.

New Jersey is one of 16 states with laws in place that would keep in place legal protections for women seeking abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights think tank.

"It was as clear then as it is now that this Court, stacked with Trump appointees, could not be trusted to protect women’s reproductive rights," Murphy said of the mostly conservative Court.

Crowds of pro-choice Americans gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Courthouse following the leak, holding signs and standing in solidarity with their beliefs.

Roe v. Wade, a decision made by the Court in 1973, has kept abortion legal for nearly five decades.

Murphy reinforced that he'll remain pro-choice, and that New Jersey will take any measure needed to ensure the ruling being overturned won't trickle down from the Court to the Garden State.

"Throughout my governorship, I have fought for a single, basic principle - This must be a decision made between a woman and her doctor, period," Murphy said.

U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a Republican representing New Jersey's 2nd district, did not discuss the impact on abortion rights, but instead expressed anger about the way the news was leaked before the Court's decision was final. He said Tuesday that had never before happened in a Supreme Court decision.

"The Supreme Court was created to be an independent, autonomous body to uphold the founding principles of our great nation," Van Drew said. "This leak is inexcusable and undermines the sovereignty of our nation's highest court."

He said there should be legal consequences for the source of the opinion.

"Whoever leaked this draft opinion must be held accountable to the extent the law allows," Van Drew said. "This is a clear effort to inflict public backlash of a Supreme Court decision to intimidate the Justices to reverse their position. Our founding fathers made clear that the Supreme Court was to act independently, absent any political influence and absent any public influence."

President Joe Biden, a Democrat like Murphy, said Tuesday that the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the Court not overturn Roe.

"At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law," Biden said.

Murphy echoed the president's sentiment.

"We must ensure that every American woman has the freedom that every New Jersey woman has," Murphy said.

The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito as a potential majority opinion and stamped with the date Feb. 10, said Roe was “egregiously wrong.” Alito was appointed by former President George W. Bush and is part of the court's 6-3 conservative majority.

The draft opinion goes on to say the decision about abortion must be returned to state lawmakers to regulate its fate.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the draft says, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, affirming Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but permitting states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Associated Press and Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.

