Murphy reinstates COVID-19 public health emergency in New Jersey

TRENTON - New Jersey will, once again, be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday made the declaration ahead of his State of the State Address airing on television and his social media channels.

The declaration comes on a day when the Garden State continued to report a swarm of infections, as the virus's omicron variant, first found in South Africa, continues to spread rapidly, triggering a new wave of the almost two-year-long pandemic.

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state, and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the omicron variant,” Murphy said Tuesday. “While we hope to return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, the step I am taking today is a commonsense measure that will protect the safety and well-being of all New Jersey residents while allowing state government to respond to the continuing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives."