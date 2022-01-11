Murphy reinstates COVID-19 public health emergency in New Jersey

TRENTON - New Jersey will, once again, be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday made the declaration ahead of his State of the State Address airing on television and his social media channels.
The declaration comes on a day when the Garden State continued to report a swarm of infections, as the virus's omicron variant, first found in South Africa, continues to spread rapidly, triggering a new wave of the almost two-year-long pandemic.
“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state, and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the omicron variant,” Murphy said Tuesday. “While we hope to return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, the step I am taking today is a commonsense measure that will protect the safety and well-being of all New Jersey residents while allowing state government to respond to the continuing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives."
Through the declaration, Murphy will retain executive powers given to him when the first public health emergency was permitted to expire in June 2021. As a part of the expiration, lawmakers agreed that Murphy would keep the powers, with a new expiration date of Jan. 11.
The powers allow the state leverage in distributing vaccines, testing performance, and a multitude of other measures, including the controversial in-school mask mandate for K-12 students.
In a formal address to the Garden State Tuesday afternoon, Murphy tried to ease fears of new sets of mandates and lockdowns that interrupted the state's economic activity, inflicting financial pain on many and forcing them onto unemployment benefits, some of whom were on them for the first time.
Murphy said those across the Garden State would not need to worry about seeing any of 2020 just yet.
"It does not mean going backward from any of the progress we’ve made together over the past 22 months," Murphy said in his address. "In fact, in your day-to-day life, this step won’t have any new impact at all."
Murphy Jan. 1 requested that his pandemic-related powers be extended for an additional 90 days, expiring April 11. Lawmakers in the Senate Health and Assembly Appropriations barked at the request, choosing instead to write a bill to extend them 45 days.
While the Senate was in its last session before reorganizing, Murphy said during his press conference that the state's school mask mandate would continue, irking Republican senators, including Sens. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen, before the vote on the drafted bill.
"“It’s a bit unconscionable that the governor feels comfortable circumventing each and every one of us,” Schepisi said told outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney. “Our phones and legislative email addresses are blowing up, with people asking, ‘What is our role?’ Are we legislators, or are we not?”
After hearing Republican complaints, Sweeney rescinded the bill from a vote, killing its chances of Murphy having the 45-day extension.
"It's just disrespectful to make an announcement like that without informing us first," Sweeney told reporters after his last Senate session in the Legislature. The Democrat was ousted by Ed Durr in the November 2021 General Election.
"Our members were just as upset as their members," Sweeney added. "We are an equal branch of government."
Sweeney expressed some displeasure with the in-school mask mandate, saying there are gaps with enforcing the protective measure.
"There's a lack of consistency when you tell the school districts you can decide whether you're Zoom or you're in person, but I am going to tell you what you do inside the building," Sweeney said. "It's just not consistent."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
