Murphy promotes early voting in Atlantic City; Ciattarelli to visit Thursday
featured

Murphy promotes early voting in Atlantic City; Ciattarelli to visit Thursday

NJAC Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy addresses the New Jersey Association of Counties’ annual meeting Wednesday at Caesars Atlantic City.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy made a quick appearance at the New Jersey Association of Counties’ annual meeting Wednesday morning at Caesars Atlantic City, thanking county workers for making early voting happen in the general election.

He mentioned Tuesday night’s debate with Republican Jack Ciattarelli only once.

“At the debate last night that broke out in the middle of a hockey game,” he joked in a reference to how rough-and-tumble it was, “I mentioned offshore wind and got booed. I’m still trying to figure that out — 1,500 good jobs will come with that,” he said of the state’s planned New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County.

Ciattarelli will meet with NJAC attendees during the event’s lunch Thursday.

Murphy encouraged everyone to vote and talked about the importance of giving people more options to do that. Early voting was put in place this year as a way to increase access to voting while minimizing lines on Election Day, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“A week from this Saturday, New Jersey will enter its first ever in-person early voting period,” Murphy said. “For nine days from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, voters in every county will be able to cast an early vote on machines.”

Murphy thanked county clerks, superintendents of elections, boards of elections — all county entities — for their “tremendous work to prepare us for early voting.”

He also talked about his administration’s achievements, stressing the full annual pension payment made this year of $6.9 billion, calling it “the first full payment in 25 years,” and long-term health care savings “through negotiation and partnership with our public union partners.” He also cited more full and proper funding of public schools, and other policies he said would help bring property taxes down.

But Murphy took no questions, and left promptly after his speech.

