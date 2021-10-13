Murphy promotes early voting in Atlantic City; Ciattarelli to visit Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy made a quick appearance at the New Jersey Association of Counties’ annual meeting Wednesday morning at Caesars Atlantic City, thanking county workers for making early voting happen in the general election.

He mentioned Tuesday night’s debate with Republican Jack Ciattarelli only once.

“At the debate last night that broke out in the middle of a hockey game,” he joked in a reference to how rough-and-tumble it was, “I mentioned offshore wind and got booed. I’m still trying to figure that out — 1,500 good jobs will come with that,” he said of the state’s planned New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County.

Ciattarelli will meet with NJAC attendees during the event’s lunch Thursday.

Murphy encouraged everyone to vote and talked about the importance of giving people more options to do that. Early voting was put in place this year as a way to increase access to voting while minimizing lines on Election Day, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“A week from this Saturday, New Jersey will enter its first ever in-person early voting period,” Murphy said. “For nine days from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, voters in every county will be able to cast an early vote on machines.”