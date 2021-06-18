Murphy, Persichilli celebrate COVID-19 vaccination milestone

While New Jersey has surpassed the governor's goal, the percentage of the state's roughly 9 million people who are vaccinated stands at about 54%.

The swell in vaccinated residents has led New Jersey to relax nearly all of the measures Murphy put in place beginning in March 2020. Just two weeks ago, he ended the public health emergency except for about a dozen executive orders. The number of new cases, hospitalizations and the rate of spread have been dropping for months.

The state is almost completely reopened for fully vaccinated individuals, with the only mask mandates being in places like state buildings, medical centers and long-term care buildings. Those exceptions will remain in place as the state continues to vaccinate more.

"At the moment, no," Murphy said when asked by media whether the state will set additional goals for itself. "We're just gonna keep the hammer down. We're gonna continue to plow ahead. I fully expect that we'll cross 5 million. I don't know know when, but that will not be that far in the future."

New Jersey was an early COVID hot spot last year, with 23,678 people succumbing to the disease. Now, Murphy says the outbreak is almost entirely among those who have not been vaccinated.