Murphy, Persichilli celebrate COVID-19 vaccination milestone

On Dec. 15, University Hospital Emergency room nurse Maritza Beniquez became the first New Jersey resident to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Beniquez was the first of what Gov. Phil Murphy ensured would be 4.7 million adults fully vaccinated by the end of June, 70% of the adult population needed to achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus.
On Friday, 185 days later, the governor announced at the Newark hospital that goal had been reached. Following introductory remarks by University Hospital CEO and President Shereef Elnahal, Murphy took the podium to thank residents for their work in reaching the milestone 12 days ahead of the initial June 30 deadline.
"More than anything else, we knew that it would require millions of you, with your faith in science and facts and data and in the new post-COVID day that awaits, to raise your sleeves," Murphy said. "And boy, did you all respond."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the state with 66% of its eligible population vaccinated as of early Friday. The lower percentage was due to the growth in the state's population during the pandemic; the calculation of 4.7 million adults equaling 70% was based on a lower figure.
Elsewhere, Vermont and Massachusetts have surpassed the 70% level. Connecticut, Maine and Rhode Island were nearing it heading into the weekend, according to the CDC.
President Joe Biden has set a nationwide goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one shot before July 4.
New Jersey has exceeded that goal, with 77% of adults having at least one shot.
Murphy also acknowledged state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan, the mainstays of his once-daily coronavirus briefings.
For the commissioner's work during the pandemic, the governor announced the new Department of Health building in Trenton would be known as the Judith M. Persichilli Department of Health Building.
"Listen, the job as the commissioner of health, as Shereef and Judy can attest to, is a hard one on a good day," Murphy said, "but over the past 15 months, they've been more trying beyond what any of us could have imagined. And the decision to ask Judy to serve as commissioner of health as Shereef's successor has more than proven to be the right one."
After thanking the governor for the gesture, Persichilli mentioned that the goal of 4.7 million was viewed as overly ambitious by some.
"Back in the fall of 2020, when we submitted New Jersey's vaccination plan to the CDC, we considered it quite an aspirational goal to vaccinate 4.7 million individuals," she said. "Some people, even in our own Department of Health, thought that we were a little crazy."
While New Jersey has surpassed the governor's goal, the percentage of the state's roughly 9 million people who are vaccinated stands at about 54%.
The swell in vaccinated residents has led New Jersey to relax nearly all of the measures Murphy put in place beginning in March 2020. Just two weeks ago, he ended the public health emergency except for about a dozen executive orders. The number of new cases, hospitalizations and the rate of spread have been dropping for months.
The state is almost completely reopened for fully vaccinated individuals, with the only mask mandates being in places like state buildings, medical centers and long-term care buildings. Those exceptions will remain in place as the state continues to vaccinate more.
"At the moment, no," Murphy said when asked by media whether the state will set additional goals for itself. "We're just gonna keep the hammer down. We're gonna continue to plow ahead. I fully expect that we'll cross 5 million. I don't know know when, but that will not be that far in the future."
New Jersey was an early COVID hot spot last year, with 23,678 people succumbing to the disease. Now, Murphy says the outbreak is almost entirely among those who have not been vaccinated.
In South Jersey, 263,609 vaccine doses have been administered in Atlantic County; 101,401 have been administered in Cape May County and 119,287 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
