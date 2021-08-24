 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy orders flags at half-staff for Cape May lifeguard
0 comments
top story

Murphy orders flags at half-staff for Cape May lifeguard

{{featured_button_text}}
082321-pac-nws-lifeguard

Norman Inferrera III, a first-year lifeguard in Cape May, died of injuries sustained after his surf boat overturned Thursday. Cape May city officials say he was the first lifeguard to die in the line of duty in the history of the Cape May Beach Patrol.

 City of Cape May, provided

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday ordered U.S. and New Jersey flags at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Friday in honor of Norman V. Inferrera III, a Cape May lifeguard fatally injured in a surf boat accident while on duty last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Inferrera, 16, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, died Friday. He was seriously injured Thursday when a wave capsized his surf boat near the Reading Avenue beach. Since then, there has been an outpouring of grief and sympathy from members of the Cape May community, shore visitors and lifeguards from around the world.

“Norman’s passing at such a young age is a devastating loss for his family, the Cape May community and our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “As a lifeguard, Norman took on a special responsibility to help others, and that is what he was doing when he was tragically fatally injured. We will forever be grateful to him for his selfless service to the people of Cape May. Tammy and I would like to express our sincere condolences to Norman’s family and friends during this tremendously difficult time.”

On Wednesday, Cape May City Council is expected to vote to name a beach in Inferrera’s honor.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News