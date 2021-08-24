Murphy orders flags at half-staff for Cape May lifeguard

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday ordered U.S. and New Jersey flags at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Friday in honor of Norman V. Inferrera III, a Cape May lifeguard fatally injured in a surf boat accident while on duty last week.

Inferrera, 16, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, died Friday. He was seriously injured Thursday when a wave capsized his surf boat near the Reading Avenue beach. Since then, there has been an outpouring of grief and sympathy from members of the Cape May community, shore visitors and lifeguards from around the world.

“Norman’s passing at such a young age is a devastating loss for his family, the Cape May community and our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “As a lifeguard, Norman took on a special responsibility to help others, and that is what he was doing when he was tragically fatally injured. We will forever be grateful to him for his selfless service to the people of Cape May. Tammy and I would like to express our sincere condolences to Norman’s family and friends during this tremendously difficult time.”

On Wednesday, Cape May City Council is expected to vote to name a beach in Inferrera’s honor.

