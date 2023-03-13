NEWARK — Gov. Phil Murphy and others are introducing a new, three-day arts festival that will be held in several New Jersey towns this summer.
Atlantic City is included as one of the towns included on the list of place for performances.
Few details were available on Monday morning, but the festival is said to highlight "major stars, innovation and technology leaders, as well as local artists."
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is one of the public officials joining Murphy for the announcement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
