Murphy: NJ 'strongly discourages' interstate travel
Murphy: NJ 'strongly discourages' interstate travel

coronavirus press briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday released a statement advising against all non-essential interstate travel.

The governor also advised travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or another temporary lodging for 14 days.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Murphy said in the release. "Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential interstate travel at this time."

The state Department of Health will issue additional information in the coming days regarding travel precautions, said the release.

