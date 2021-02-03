Murphy lifts 10 p.m. cap on restaurants, bars and increases indoor capacities

The state first reopened indoor dining at 25% capacity Sept. 4. Before that, restaurants had been limited to offering takeout, delivery or curbside pickup since mid-March.

“I don’t know this to be the case, but I believe it to be the case: We’re the only state in America that hasn’t wavered up or down from that (limit),” Murphy said. “And today, we go up and we go up responsibly.”

Murphy said the public’s continued adherence to safety guidelines gave the state the confidence to expand the limits of indoor activities.

“We are able to take steps forward today because of the millions of you who have taken responsibility for ending this pandemic to heart — through constant social distancing, wearing your face masks and exercising common sense,” Murphy said.

Under the order, casinos also may resume indoor food and beverage service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Indoor entertainment and recreation areas and personal care businesses will see a similar increase Friday, Murphy said. Indoor gatherings such as religious ceremonies and services, wedding ceremonies, political activities and memorial services and funerals will expand to a 35% capacity limit, but no greater than 150 people. Performance venues will have the same guidelines.