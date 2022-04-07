Murphy includes $4M for Wildwood Boardwalk in budget proposal

WILDWOOD — Deep within Gov. Phil Murphy’s $48.9 billion budget proposal is a $4 million lifeline for Wildwood.

Within the 584-page document, under the $245 million sought for community affairs, is a line item for the Wildwood Boardwalk.

This is the second year for the funding.

Last year, Murphy chose July 4 on the busy Boardwalk to announce a pledge of $4 million. He described the Wildwood Boardwalk as iconic and promised to help renovate it.

City officials have said for years that the Boardwalk is in need of extensive repairs and renovations. Estimates run as high as $60 million for the total project, but Mayor Pete Byron said the repairs may come in at a lower cost if the city rebuilds the deck and repairs sections instead of replacing the entire Boardwalk.

Byron has said he hopes to complete the length of the city’s Boardwalk for $35 million.

Byron said the governor let him know about the appropriation, but when contacted recently, the Wildwood mayor was reluctant to talk about it before the budget gets final approval.

Senate budget hearings are underway, with a final vote in the Legislature expected in May.

The funding makes the difference on whether the city can afford to continue a long-term project to repair the Boardwalk, Byron said.

“That’s the next phase,” he said. The previous $4 million allowed the city to start work over the winter.

Work continues on the first phase of the project, which is expected to continue for years if funding remains available. The section of the Boardwalk between Oak and Maple avenues is blocked off. According to Byron, businesses want to see that section back open as soon as possible, but the timing for completion will depend on several factors, including the spring weather.

The project started in November, under a $3.5 million renovation project the city approved last year with L. Feriozzi Concrete Company of Atlantic City. The contract calls for the project to be finished by May 20.

“We’re certainly on target, I’m pushing to get it done earlier,” Byron said.

The new state funding will allow another section to be finished next winter, he said.

State Sen. Michael Testa, who represents Wildwood, is on opposite sides of the divide from Murphy. He’s a Republican while the governor is a Democrat. Testa is also on the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

He suggested Wildwood should get more funding.

“I think it’s a good idea,” he said about the $4 million. “I think it’s sort of a drop in the ocean as to what the Wildwood Boardwalk actually needs.”

Testa said he and his colleagues in the Assembly, 1st District Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, have introduced legislation to give Cape May County a bigger slice of the taxes it sends to Trenton.

Citing figures from Cape May County officials, he said the county sends close to $500 million in tourism-related taxes to Trenton each year and usually only gets about $1 million back from that.

“Wildwood desperately needs far more money to repair their Boardwalk. It’s an economic engine for all of Cape May County,” Testa said.

A spokesperson with the governor’s office confirmed that the budget proposal includes $4 million for the Wildwood Boardwalk, but offered no comment on the proposal.

In Wildwood last year, Murphy promised to help Wildwood as much as he could.

“It’s America’s Boardwalk and the extent to which we get this thing rebuilt properly has a huge positive impact on the Boardwalk, on the businesses on the Boardwalk, (and) on tourism,” Murphy said at the time.

In his budget address delivered in March, Murphy described the budget proposal as part of the process of restoring fiscal responsibility and promoting economic growth. It’s his fifth budget, and his first since winning reelection in a tight race last year.

The proposed budget includes record spending and offered property tax rebates.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.