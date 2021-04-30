Murphy hints at more reopenings as COVID-19 cases continue to drop

Gov. Phil Murphy hinted Friday that the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions could continue as the state continues to see cases decline and vaccinations rates increase.

“We’re not out of the woods, but the numbers are getting better,” Murphy said during an event in Lyndhurst. “There’s just no two ways about it, thank God.”

Earlier this week, Murphy announced that he would be signing an executive order that would take effect on May 10, increasing capacities. Indoor room capacities for private catered events such as proms and weddings, political events, funerals, memorial services and performances will increase to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals. Dance floors will be permitted at private catered events with a masking and social distancing plan. Dance floors at bars and other businesses such as nightclubs will remain closed.

Outdoor capacity will also increase come May 10, according to Murphy's announcement earlier this week, from a limit of 250 to 500.

“On Monday, you should expect to hear from us on how we see the continued reopening of the state, as well as what we are doing to ensure the vaccine progress continues and that we reach every nook and every corner of our state,” the governor added. “So stay tuned.”

