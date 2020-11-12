Murphy gives municipalities authority to close nonessential businesses at 8 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said COVID-19 “is not done with us, unfortunately, not by a long shot” and “we are in for a long, dark winter before a vaccine becomes broadly available” if residents don’t commit to some of the measures used during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.

“We have got to get back to using our common sense for the common good,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials, during which he announced a handful of new orders to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and dispelled rumors he would close schools.

“I must dispel, forcefully, the irresponsible rumor that was spread on Twitter yesterday. We are not closing our schools,” Murphy said, adding that preparations to mitigate in-school spread are working but noting that “all options remain on the table."

However, Murphy did announce he would sign an executive order allowing municipal and county leaders the option to regulate operating hours of nonessential businesses after 8 p.m. each day to mitigate the spread of the disease.

“As we have been noting, our approach to this second wave is to act surgically within hotspot areas,” Murphy said. “And that means giving local officials the ability to take actions to prevent localized hot spots from becoming COVID wildfires.”

