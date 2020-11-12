Murphy gives municipalities authority to close nonessential businesses at 8 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said COVID-19 “is not done with us, unfortunately, not by a long shot” and “we are in for a long, dark winter before a vaccine becomes broadly available” if residents don’t commit to some of the measures used during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.
“We have got to get back to using our common sense for the common good,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials, during which he announced a handful of new orders to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and dispelled rumors he would close schools.
“I must dispel, forcefully, the irresponsible rumor that was spread on Twitter yesterday. We are not closing our schools,” Murphy said, adding that preparations to mitigate in-school spread are working but noting that “all options remain on the table."
However, Murphy did announce he would sign an executive order allowing municipal and county leaders the option to regulate operating hours of nonessential businesses after 8 p.m. each day to mitigate the spread of the disease.
“As we have been noting, our approach to this second wave is to act surgically within hotspot areas,” Murphy said. “And that means giving local officials the ability to take actions to prevent localized hot spots from becoming COVID wildfires.”
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Residents in some parts of New Jersey's largest city are facing a 9 p.m.…
Murphy said local officials do not have to regulate those businesses but will be empowered if they need to.
“Municipal or county actions, such as restrictions on essential businesses, full business closures or restrictions on gatherings/capacity that differ from statewide rules are impermissible and will be invalidated,” he added.
Newark has begun taking its own measures, including a mandatory 9 p.m. weekday curfew and 10 p.m. weekend curfew for parts of three zip codes where virus cases have spiked recently.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings in New Jersey's largest city are limited to 10 people, and all sports in the city are suspended for at least two weeks. The city also is banning visitation at long-term health care facilities for the same duration.
As cases continue to grow across the state, state officials next week will return to three briefings per week — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — “for the foreseeable future,” Murphy said.
Restaurants and bars across the state have been ordered to close indoor dining as of 10 each…
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey increased Thursday by 3,517, bringing the total to 266,986, Murphy said. There have been 18 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,694 with 1,801 probable deaths.
There are 1,827 people hospitalized across the state, including 360 people in intensive care and 117 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 12.02%, while the rate of transmission is 1.3.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced a compact prohibiting interstate youth hockey games and tournaments among New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
He reminded residents that restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges must close for indoor service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., per an executive order he signed earlier this week to mitigate the spread of the disease.
In addition, he announced the state is one of the first to receive CUE Health’s molecular rapid test for the disease.
Hundreds of people around South Jersey attended socially-distanced Veterans Day ceremonies W…
“We’re currently developing a distribution plan that will allow us to deploy this new testing system to our most vulnerable communities,” he said.
And, with Thanksgiving two weeks away, Murphy urged residents to keep gatherings small.
“This is not the year for a large family gathering, with loved ones coming in from out of state, or for you to travel out of state,” Murphy said. “We strongly urge you to have a smaller gathering with just your immediate family bubble.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
