Murphy expects all schools to be back to in-person instruction by September

More New Jerseyans, and specifically school employees, will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

During a news conference, Murphy detailed two new phases of eligibility expansion.

Beginning March 15, new eligibility will start for K-12 educators, support staff, child care workers, transportation workers, remaining public safety workers, members of tribal communities, migrant farm workers and individuals experiencing homelessness or living in shelters.

Murphy said the state will work hard in the next two weeks to figure out how to administer vaccines to educators while not interrupting the school day.

On March 29, the state will open eligibility for workers in food production, agriculture, food distribution, eldercare, warehousing and logistics, social services, hospitality, medical supply chain, postal and shipping services and the judicial system.

Clergy members and election personnel are also included in the second phase of eligibility, according to Murphy.

Murphy estimates the new eligibility will allow “hundreds of thousands” of residents to get vaccinated but emphasized that many people in these industries already may have been eligible.

