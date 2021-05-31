Murphy endorses Small, GOP petition calls for unmasking kids: Political briefs

Gov. Phil Murphy has again endorsed Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. in his race for re-election in the Democratic primary.
“Mayor Marty Small has put forward an inclusive blueprint for Atlantic City that tackles longstanding challenges, lifts up working families and diversifies the local economy,” Murphy said in a statement Friday. “As we emerge from the pandemic, Mayor Small and his team are the right choice to build a more resilient Atlantic City and lead its continued revitalization.”
Small is facing Democrat Tom Foley in the June 8 primary election. Foley is running with the support of Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway, a longtime foe of Small who participated in a protest outside the mayor's home Saturday.
On Monday, Essex County Democratic Chair Leroy Jones also endorsed Small.
"Marty Small became mayor of Atlantic City at a time of severe crisis for his city and only months before the COVID-19 pandemic would shut down the state, which makes his record of accomplishment more remarkable,” Jones said in a news release.
Jones was among the state's Democratic leaders and elected officials who supported Small at a fundraiser in Essex County on May 13, according to the Small campaign.
Murphy also endorsed Small in the 2020 primary election, when he was running to finish one year of the unexpired term of former Mayor Frank Gilliam, who resigned in 2019 after pleading guilty to taking more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity.
Gilliam was sentenced earlier this year to 30 days in prison, three years of probation and 200 hours of community service.
GOP anti-mask petition gains support
New Jersey Senate Republicans launched an online petition last week called "Unmask Our Kids," asking Gov. Phil Murphy to let kids unmask at school, daycare and summer camp this year.
Organizers said it attracted almost 9,000 signatures in just a few days — and about 2,500 in its first hours online.
"Keeping mask requirements for children doesn't make any sense," the body of the petition states.
The petition can be found at senatenj.com/petitions/unmaskourkids.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
