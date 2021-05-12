Murphy encourages parents to vaccinate kids against COVID-19 pending CDC approval

Gov. Phil Murphy is urging all parents to get their children vaccinated once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15.

"This will be a huge step for public health," Murphy said during a press conference Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, CDC advisers approved an emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group. The Food and Drug Administration approved the action Monday.

Murphy said that if his children were still between the ages of 12 and 15, he would be encouraging them to get vaccinated.

"I would say, 'this is safe, it's healthy, and it will allow you to do a lot more stuff, so go out and get it," Murphy said.

Murphy said that getting this age group vaccinated will allow educators and students to feel more comfortable and will be key in getting all schools back to full capacity by the fall.

"Even though our youngest residents have among the lowest rates of hospitalization and deaths, they have had among the greatest rates of transmission," Murphy said.

Vaccinating this age group is also crucial for the reopening of the state, Murphy said.