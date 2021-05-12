Murphy encourages parents to vaccinate kids against COVID-19 pending CDC approval

Gov. Phil Murphy is urging all parents to get their children vaccinated once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15.
"This will be a huge step for public health," Murphy said during a press conference Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, CDC advisers approved an emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group. The Food and Drug Administration approved the action Monday.
Murphy said that if his children were still between the ages of 12 and 15, he would be encouraging them to get vaccinated.
"I would say, 'this is safe, it's healthy, and it will allow you to do a lot more stuff, so go out and get it," Murphy said.
Murphy said that getting this age group vaccinated will allow educators and students to feel more comfortable and will be key in getting all schools back to full capacity by the fall.
"Even though our youngest residents have among the lowest rates of hospitalization and deaths, they have had among the greatest rates of transmission," Murphy said.
Vaccinating this age group is also crucial for the reopening of the state, Murphy said.
"Adolescents want to get back to seeing their friends, they want to get back to going on trips," Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. "And the best way to do that safely is to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is safe ... it's important for adolescents to get vaccinated because we've seen in rare cases, children can get very ill with this virus."
As of Wednesday, 3.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Still, the state recorded 1,167 positive tests and 33 additional deaths.
Persichilli also announced that the Department of Health has released new guidance on visits and group activities in long term care facilities.
If both a visitor and resident are fully vaccinated and alone in the resident's room, they can choose to have close contact without a mask, Persichilli said.
"Fully vaccinated residents may choose to have close contact with their unvaccinated visitor," Persichilli said. "However, they both must wear a well fitting face mask."
If all residents in a group activity or in a communal dining area are fully vaccinated, they can participate without social distancing or wearing a face mask.
Persichilli also announced that fully vaccinated staff at long term care facilities do not have to be routinely tested but unvaccinated staff must be tested depending on the regional COVID-19 Activity Level Index (CALI.)
On Monday, Persichilli and Murphy voiced concerns over the "unacceptably low," level of vaccinated staff at long term care facilities.
On Wednesday, Murphy once again urged residents and families with loved ones in a facility to ask management about the percentage of staff vaccinated and how they plan on improving that number.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.