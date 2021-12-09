Murphy drops Pinelands pick after criticism, may hint at compromise

The environmental groups cited the importance and uniqueness of the Pinelands National Reserve, both as a huge swath of preserved ecosystems in one of the country’s most populous states and for its role in protecting the purity of the aquifers that supply much of South Jersey’s water.

Potosnak said environmental groups are working with the Murphy administration on a compromise for the commission.

So far, Murphy has had a tough time getting nominees approved by the state Senate. Of the 15 members on the Pinelands Commission, seven are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Two of those seats are vacant, and the remaining five are serving terms that expired years ago, including Edward Lloyd, whose term officially expired in 2005.

One of those seats had been filled by Candace McKee Ashman, who served on the board from its creation in 1978 until her death in 2020 at the age of 96. She remained active on the board until her death, according to Paul Leakan, a spokesman for the commission.