Murphy drops Pinelands pick after criticism, may hint at compromise

In the face of withering criticism from environmental groups, Gov. Phil Murphy this week pulled one of three recent nominees to the Pinelands Commission.
In a bid for quick approval in the lame-duck state Senate session, Murphy nominated Laura Matos, Davon McCurry and Elvin Montero to the commission, which oversees the Pinelands National Reserve, close to a million acres that includes sections of seven counties.
Multiple environmental organizations decried the nominations, citing their corporate connections. Advocates argued the appointments would replace environmental advocates on the 15-member board.
On Tuesday, Murphy pulled one of the names. Montero serves as deputy executive director of the New Jersey Chemistry Council. Environmental groups described his nomination as the most egregious example and celebrated his withdrawal.
“It’s nothing personal. It’s his day job,” said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters. He said the Chemistry Council has been on the opposite side of most issues from his organization.
Several organizations, including the Sierra Club and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, criticized the nominations.
Some said not even former Gov. Chris Christie would have gone so far, which appears to be as serious an insult as possible among New Jersey environmentalists. The Republican governor had a fraught history with the commission, although he originally nominated some of the members who are being lauded in the current controversy.
The environmental groups cited the importance and uniqueness of the Pinelands National Reserve, both as a huge swath of preserved ecosystems in one of the country’s most populous states and for its role in protecting the purity of the aquifers that supply much of South Jersey’s water.
Potosnak said environmental groups are working with the Murphy administration on a compromise for the commission.
So far, Murphy has had a tough time getting nominees approved by the state Senate. Of the 15 members on the Pinelands Commission, seven are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Two of those seats are vacant, and the remaining five are serving terms that expired years ago, including Edward Lloyd, whose term officially expired in 2005.
One of those seats had been filled by Candace McKee Ashman, who served on the board from its creation in 1978 until her death in 2020 at the age of 96. She remained active on the board until her death, according to Paul Leakan, a spokesman for the commission.
She was the longest-serving member in the history of the commission, Leakan said. So far, Murphy’s pick to replace her has stalled. Theresa Lettman, a longtime member of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, has awaited Senate approval for more than two years. Also nominated was Jennifer Coffey of the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions.
“If the governor really cares about protecting the Pinelands, he needs to make sure that his original nominees — Jennifer Coffey and Theresa Lettman — are appointed,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.
Ramos-Busot and other environmental advocates say the latest nominees are a move to get approvals in the lame-duck legislative session, when some lawmakers who have lost their seats may try to complete unfinished business before the end of their terms.
Environmental groups met with the Murphy administration Monday, Potosnak said. He described it as a productive conversation.
“We’re really pleased that he listened and is taking action,” Potosnak said. He suggested there may be more flexibility in the lame duck session. “This is the time when deals are made.”
Murphy’s staff had little to say about the process.
“After collaborative talks on Monday afternoon with Pinelands advocates, we are moving forward with two nominees to the Pinelands Commission,” wrote Michael Zhadanovsky, a spokesperson in Murphy’s press office. “The governor is committed to diversifying the commission and ensuring that its actions promote environmental justice and accountability to those most impacted by its decisions.”
Asked what has held up the previous nominees, he said the office had no further comment.
Steve Sweeney, the powerful South Jersey Democrat and Senate president who lost his seat in November, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Both of the two remaining nominees have corporate ties as well. Matos is the managing director and general manager of Kivvit’s New Jersey office, a media and public relations company that also works on public policy issues. She had also worked on Hillary Clinton’s primary campaign.
McCurry was named earlier this year as the deputy head of marketing and public affairs in New Jersey for Ørsted, the Danish energy company that is working to build offshore wind farms off the Jersey coast.
Neither could be reached for comment Wednesday.
From public statements, it seems like environmental groups are as much concerned with who would be replaced on the board as with who would be added.
McCurry would replace D’Arcy Rohan Green, an advocate for Barnegat Bay and the Pinelands, while Matos would replace Rick Prickett, a retired science teacher described as an environmentalist. No one interviewed for this story would say why these nominees appeared likely to receive Senate approval when two others have waited years.
“I’m sure there’s horse trading that takes place,” said William Pikolycky, the mayor of Woodbine and Cape May County’s representative on the board. Like the six other county appointments, Pikolycky did not need Senate approval, only the support of the county government.
In addition to the two vacancies among the governor’s appointees to the board, there is no one currently appointed from Camden County, and one federal seat, serving at the pleasure of the U.S. secretary of the interior, has also been vacant for years.
Leakan said the commission would have no comment on the appointments but said the vacancies have made it more difficult to have a quorum at meetings. A quorum requires eight members.
The Pinelands Preservation Alliance has called on members to push for the approval of Lettman’s nomination, calling the commission’s current situation dire.
“The only thing I can tell you is it’s not a priority for anybody,” Pikolycky said.
