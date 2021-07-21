Murphy 'disappointed' by Atlantic City Council decision to shut down needle exchange

Harney said the temporary trailers did not meet the needs of the program, so the alliance turned down the city's offer.

In 2020, a proposal to buy a building at 727 Mediterranean Ave. and move the program there was rejected by Mayor Marty Small Sr., Harney said.

Small said he never rejected the proposal.

"Mayor Small has not spoken with the AIDS Alliance regarding any proposal to move to a building on Mediterranean Avenue and has not informed them of any rejection of said proposal," said Rebekah Mena, public information officer for the Mayor's Office.

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said the AIDS Alliance rejected offers to move the services to the mainland and to mobile units three years ago.

"Some people might think we jumped up and just said, 'Let's close it without any plan or thought,' and that's not what happened," Shabazz said.

In 2018, Harney said the mobile units would be "dramatically less effective" than having a fixed site.

And since most clients get to the program on foot, the alliance has emphasized the need for an accessible location.