Murphy: COVID-19 transmission rate below 1%, but more work to do

New Jersey’s COVID-19 rate of transmission of dropped below 1% for the first time in weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Murphy said the drop in transmission rate was encouraging, but the governor cautioned it was too soon to celebrate.

Rate of transmission is defined by the state as the average number of people infected by each infectious person.

“We’re torn right now, I have to say,” Murphy said during his regular COVID-19 response briefing. “This is the first time in a long while, on the one hand, that (rate of transmission) has fallen below one, but, we are still recording some of our largest daily numbers, not just this day, but on an everyday basis since the pandemic began.”

He said that one day of rate of transmission is notable, but not worth celebration, and he asked New Jerseyans to double down on their efforts to mitigate spread by wearing masks, social distancing and not having large holiday gatherings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is not the year for Christmas as usual, or New Year’s Eve as usual,” Murphy said.