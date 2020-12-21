Murphy: COVID-19 transmission rate below 1%, but more work to do

New Jersey’s COVID-19 rate of transmission of dropped below 1% for the first time in weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
Murphy said the drop in transmission rate was encouraging, but the governor cautioned it was too soon to celebrate.
Rate of transmission is defined by the state as the average number of people infected by each infectious person.
“We’re torn right now, I have to say,” Murphy said during his regular COVID-19 response briefing. “This is the first time in a long while, on the one hand, that (rate of transmission) has fallen below one, but, we are still recording some of our largest daily numbers, not just this day, but on an everyday basis since the pandemic began.”
He said that one day of rate of transmission is notable, but not worth celebration, and he asked New Jerseyans to double down on their efforts to mitigate spread by wearing masks, social distancing and not having large holiday gatherings.
“This is not the year for Christmas as usual, or New Year’s Eve as usual,” Murphy said.
As of Sunday night, New Jersey reported 29 new confirmed COVID-related deaths. New Jersey’s cumulative positive cases climbed to 435,763 with a reported 3,186 new cases. The positivity rate was 10.78% based on 22,824 PCR tests.
Currently there are 3,607 patients positive for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals , 727 of whom are in intensive care and 481 using ventilators.
In addition, 306 COVID-19 patients have been discharged while 376 COVID-positive patients were admitted.
Murphy also reported that the state added an additional 187 contract tracers bringing its total number of contract tracers statewide to 3,500.
Other announcements during Monday’s briefing
- An effort to bridge the so-called “digital divide” and provide necessary technology to students for remote learning has reduced the number of students lacking devices by 94% since the summer. The state estimated in June that 231,000 students were without the proper equipment.
- Murphy extended the current public health emergency for another 30 days.
- Murphy signed an executive order moving all upcoming special elections, including the February Fire District elections and March special school elections, to April 20, 2021. He said he will know in February the manner in which elections will be held based on COVID-19 data.
- All five of New Jersey’s Developmental Centers have been enrolled in the Federal Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations, “ensuring some of our most vulnerable residents don’t fall through the cracks when it comes to vaccinations against this virus,” Murphy said.
- During his memorial to victims of COVID-19, Murphy remembered Northfield resident Kenny Jeremiah, who called “a pioneer of the soul and R&B ‘Sound of Philadelphia.’"
