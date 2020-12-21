Murphy COVID-19 response briefing set for 12:30 p.m.

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his regular press briefing on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday at 12:30 p.m.
The governor will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan, and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the Governor's official YouTube channel.
Murphy will also make two television appearances Monday morning, first on "Morning Joe" on MSNBC at 7:30 a.m., followed by "CBS This Morning" at 8 a.m.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.