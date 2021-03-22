 Skip to main content
Murphy COVID-19 briefing 1 p.m. in Trenton
Gov. Phil Murphy will make several live appearances Monday.

Murphy will appear at 8:30 a.m. on CNN's "New Day" followed by his regular COVID-19 response briefing 1 p.m. in Trenton.

The briefing, which can be viewed on the governor's YouTube channel, will also include Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.

At 5 p.m. Monday, Murphy will host a virtual town hall that will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/governorphilmurphy.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

