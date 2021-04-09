Murphy comes to Atlantic City to sign restaurant aid bill, get vaccinated

ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill to provide $35 million in federal funding to restaurants, bars, breweries, brew pubs and wineries Friday, then drove a few blocks to get his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Murphy and his wife, Tammy, both were given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and will have to come back to Atlantic City in about 21 days to get the second, the governor said.

The funds to help food and drink businesses with fewer than 50 employees survive the pandemic will be administered by the state Economic Development Authority, Murphy said in a news conference at Bourré, a Cajun barbecue restaurant on New York Avenue in the city’s trendy Orange Loop district. The application period will be announced soon.

The new law doubles to $70 million direct aid to that industry through the EDA, the governor said. The first $35 million was allotted some months ago.

“We need a lot more,” Murphy said, adding the state is still awaiting guidance from the federal government on how it can spend the $6 billion it will get as its share of $1.9 trillion in American Rescue Plan funds.

“Atlantic City is a sleeping giant which has awoken,” said Bourré owner Pat Fasano, who also has several properties in Asbury Park.