Murphy calls for vote on gun-control package in response to Texas school shooting

In the wake of another school shooting — the latest leaving 19 children and two adults dead — there is a push for a new gun-control package in New Jersey.

During a press conference Wednesday on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Phil Murphy called for the state Legislature to hold a vote on his Gun-Safety 3.0 package and excoriated conservative politicians he accused of impeding needed new safety measures.

“Another day in America, another horrific act of gun violence enabled by the weak and feckless politicians kept in the holster of the gun lobby,” Murphy said.

The Gun-Safety 3.0 package, first unveiled by Murphy in April 2021, would impose new regulations on firearm ownership pertaining to training and safe storage, while requiring people who move into New Jersey from another state to register their guns. It also bans .50-caliber rifles, raises the minimum age for purchase of a long gun from 18 to 21, and allows for gun manufactures to be held liable for gun violence.

Murphy said his package put forth common-sense regulations. He said the state legislative leaders should immediately bring the package up for a vote, as well as every bill that would relax gun-control measures in the state.

“Let’s make every legislator choose whose side they have chosen to be on,” Murphy said. “The people of New Jersey on the one hand or the gun lobby on the other hand. It’s quite simple.”

Murphy explicitly called out several Republican legislators, including Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio, R-Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, for their proposed measures pulling back several gun-control measures in the state.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, referred to a comment he posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon when reached by The Press of Atlantic City for a reaction to the news conference. He criticized the National Rifle Association and said that the Second Amendment right to bear arms had to be construed in a way that accounts for the advent of modern firearms.

“NRA and some politicians are big problems for our country,” Polistina said. “We have a right to keep and bear arms, but to ignore how much weapons have changed since 1791 is ignorant and not considered by founders. We need to address mental illness and enact laws to help prevent senseless tragedies.”

Murphy also expressed concern about action at the federal level, noting that gun violence was a problem unique to the United States not experienced by other, comparably wealthy nations. The governor said he was alarmed by a case about a New York concealed-carry law being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court that he feared could pare back gun-control measures across the country. Saying that about four-fifths of guns recovered from crimes are from out of state, he said action from Congress was also needed to improve gun safety in New Jersey.

“Let’s put every gun bill up so the people of New Jersey can see in no uncertain terms who supports gun safety and who wants New Jersey streets and communities to be flooded with guns,” Murphy said. “At the same time, let’s see who the gun lobby banks on with their blood money.”

The state has already taken some action with respect to policing in light of the school shooting.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at the Wednesday news conference that he directed law enforcement officials on Tuesday night to increase their presence at New Jersey schools.

He noted that he issued a similar directive last week after the white-supremacist shooting in Buffalo, New York, asking for an increased police presence around places of worship, particularly in Black neighborhoods. Both efforts, Platkin said, were ongoing.

“I think it’s safe to say we’re tired of having to direct law enforcement to be in front of schools,” Platkin said. “It is ongoing, but we’re tired of the fact that it’s ongoing.”

As part of the order, county prosecutors are to direct municipal police departments to increase their presence in schools within their jurisdictions. Murphy said Wednesday that state police will increase their presence at the 111 schools where they act as the primary law enforcement agency.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office issued a news release Tuesday saying that all law-enforcement agencies would up their presence as schools throughout the county.

The Atlantic City Police Department said in Twitter post Wednesday that it would remain vigilant about threats to its schools.

Murphy wrote on a Twitter post Tuesday night that there were no credible threats that prompted the heightened police presence. The governor said on Twitter that he nevertheless wanted his administration to "do everything in our power to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school."

Several other state legislators and activists also spoke at the news conference.

Sean Spiller, the president of the New Jersey Education Association, called for action. Calling gun violence a “preventable epidemic,” Spiller said that the nation was failing to protect its children.

“Once again, children and educators are dead and injured, families are devastated and a community is in shock and mourning,” Spiller said.

Action is needed statewide and on the federal level to help keep teachers across New Jersey and the country safe from gun violence, Spiller said. He too accused state and federal politicians of blocking needed action, while praising the teachers who risk their lives trying to save their students from mass shooters.

“We’ve seen this tragedy unfold too many times already to think that it will finally soften the hearts of those in Washington D.C.,” Spiller said. “And unfortunately, we see that it’s not just in D.C. where some continue to block commonsense gun-control laws that will stop our children from being slaughtered.”

Spiller rebuked the common refrain that it was too soon to make a push for new gun control laws, saying that it was instead “too late for those in Uvalde.”

“Our children and all Americans deserve to be safe in school, safe at home or safe everywhere they go,” Spiller said. “Our nation owes it to them to ensure their safety and to make sure that no student or no educator ever has to experience anything like this ever again.”

Jennifer Gonzales, a member of the gun-control group Moms Demand Action, reflected on how she was feeling after yet another school shooting and called for action.

“As a mother of four children, all of whom are in school right now, it is difficult to describe the feelings of heartbreak, devastating, fear and anger — yes anger — that I’m experiencing,” Gonzales said.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. After barricading himself inside a classroom, the assailant, Salvador Ramos, was eventually shot and killed by law enforcement.

It was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the December 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut, which killed 20 children and six adults.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

