CAPE MAY — Standing outside the Harriet Tubman Museum, Gov. Phil Murphy told a crowd Thursday that each must ask themselves if they will be part of the struggle for equality or remain on the sidelines of history.
“This is a place for us to reflect on the uncomfortable truth that as much as our nation has changed for the better across its history, we still have a long way to go in ensuring the founding ideals of this nation — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — ring true not just for some but for every single American,” Murphy said.
Murphy cut the ribbon on the museum at 632 Lafayette St., housed in a historic building known as the Howell House. The building had served as the parsonage for the neighboring Macedonia Baptist Church but had fallen into disrepair and seemed likely to be demolished when the project began more than two years ago.
After extensive work, the building looks close to new. As Cynthia Mullock, one of the organizers of the museum project, put it Thursday, the house went from one of the most endangered historic properties in the state to being listed by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the most anticipated new museums in the world.
The afternoon event included music and speakers, culminating in remarks from Murphy, who then toured the museum.
There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Police blocked off Lafayette Street for the event, allowing room for those gathered to keep the recommended distance apart. Most wore masks, and a few people joined Murphy and the speakers inside the fenced-in lawn of the museum, with speakers using the covered porch as a stage.
Only a few people could be allowed inside the museum because of the ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, Bob Mullock told the crowd. Mullock is Cynthia’s father and came up with the idea for the museum.
Murphy said the museum will help keep Tubman’s spirit alive. The spirit that opposed slavery and racism before the Civil War is still needed in America today, he said.
The governor said he had further news.
“Earlier today, I signed legislation officially designating Howell House as the Harriet Tubman Museum in the state of New Jersey,” Murphy said. He commended the sponsors of the bill designating the museum, including the three Republican representatives of the 1st Legislative District, who were present at the event. They included state Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen.
History, justice and religion blended freely at the event, along with music before and after the ribbon cutting.
“God’s time is always near,” Murphy said. “He set the North Star in the heavens. He gave me the strength in my limbs. He meant I should be free. These are the words, not surprisingly, of Harriet Tubman. They were spoken more than 160 years ago.”
Murphy said they should remain especially resonant today, “as we continue our work to dismantle the systemic racism that remains endemic to our society.”
Speakers cited Tubman’s history in Cape May, where she worked while still involved with the Underground Railroad, smuggling people away from slavery to the north, as well as Cape May’s place as a center for abolitionist action.
The museum is set to explore that history, and the history of Cape May’s Black community. Among the speakers was Emily Dempsey, a Cape May native whom Bob Mullock described as one of the three remaining Black business owners in a town that once had more than 90.
She said she envisions future school children taking trips to the museum and adults learning from it.
“This will be a big plus for Cape May. A real feather in the cap of Cape May,” she said. “We have to move on and just follow this dream. It’s just so miraculous to see all these people out.”
