Murphy approves $2 million in state funds for NAACP convention in Atlantic City
Murphy approves $2 million in state funds for NAACP convention in Atlantic City

State of the State-New Jersey

In this image taken from video New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his fourth state of the state address, saying he would declare a public health emergency again in light of COVID-19's omicron variant, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

 New Jersey Office of the Governor - hogp, New Jersey Office of the Governor

TRENTON — On his inauguration day, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to appropriate $2 million in state funds for the planned NAACP convention in Atlantic City.

The bill will provide the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority with the funds to host the civil rights organization's planned convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center in July.

The CRDA will cover the remaining balance not covered by the funds, which are being distributed by the state Department of Community Affairs.

The 113th national convention is expected to bring $7 million in economic benefit to the resort during the height of summer. Jim Wood, former president of Meet AC, the city’s convention-booking agency, previously said the NAACP convention attracts about 4,000 attendees annually.

The bill passed through the Assembly Monday. A sister bill in Senate was passed in that chamber in December.

The NAACP convention is usually held in much bigger cities than Atlantic City, which has fewer than 40,000 residents. It has been hosted by San Antonio, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Philadelphia during the past few years.

This is a developing story check back for updates.  

