Murphy announces parents of college athletes can attend games, increased capacity at entertainment venues

Parents and guardians of college athletes will be able to watch them play sports again as of Monday.
And next week, even more people will be allowed in entertainment venues, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
“As long as it doesn’t exceed a certain capacity, moms and dads, guardians, effective today, will be able to see their kids play sports collegiately, just as we’ve done with the high school kids,” Murphy said, appearing on the “Moose and Maggie Show” on WFAN.
Murphy said that starting at 6 a.m. on March 1, any entertainment venue with a capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed guests at 10% capacity for indoor and 15% for outdoor.
"This is a great start in safely re-opening the events and entertainment industry in New Jersey. The BlueClaws are blessed with an expansive outdoor venue that includes a 360-degree concourse, two large grass berms, a Biergarten, two picnic areas, and ample concourse space that allow for large crowds while still maintaining appropriate social-distancing guidelines," said Joe Ricciutti, Jersey Shore BlueClaws team president. "We’re hopeful that as positive trends continue, venues like ours can welcome even more fans to BlueClaws games over the course of the summer."
Restrictions on parent attendance at sporting events were put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Feb. 12, Murphy eased restrictions for parents of high school athletes, allowing two parents or guardians per athlete. However, school districts can be more restrictive if needed.
“Everybody’s got to do the stuff that we’re all used to these days, face coverings, social distancing. If you bought your tickets together, you can sit together, but otherwise we’ve got to stay away from each other,” Murphy said.
He said that the eased restrictions are a first-step of what he hopes are many more to come over the next few months.
Asked by the hosts what led to the decision, Murphy said it was a combination of several data points including hospitalizations, positivity rate and rate of transmission.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases have been on a downward trend in recent weeks, Murphy has announced several other eased restrictions including increasing capacity limits inside restaurants and eliminating at 10 p.m. curfew for serving food indoors.
Following his appearance on the "Moose and Maggie Show" on WFAN, the governor will give his regular COVID-19 response briefing in Trenton at 1 p.m.
Murphy will be joined by Rep. Frank Pallone, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the governor's official YouTube channel.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
