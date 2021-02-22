Murphy announces parents of college athletes can attend games, increased capacity at entertainment venues

Parents and guardians of college athletes will be able to watch them play sports again as of Monday.

And next week, even more people will be allowed in entertainment venues, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.

“As long as it doesn’t exceed a certain capacity, moms and dads, guardians, effective today, will be able to see their kids play sports collegiately, just as we’ve done with the high school kids,” Murphy said, appearing on the “Moose and Maggie Show” on WFAN.

Murphy said that starting at 6 a.m. on March 1, any entertainment venue with a capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed guests at 10% capacity for indoor and 15% for outdoor.

"This is a great start in safely re-opening the events and entertainment industry in New Jersey. The BlueClaws are blessed with an expansive outdoor venue that includes a 360-degree concourse, two large grass berms, a Biergarten, two picnic areas, and ample concourse space that allow for large crowds while still maintaining appropriate social-distancing guidelines," said Joe Ricciutti, Jersey Shore BlueClaws team president. "We’re hopeful that as positive trends continue, venues like ours can welcome even more fans to BlueClaws games over the course of the summer."