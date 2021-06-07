Murphy announces intentions to close Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday his intention to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, New Jersey’s only women’s correctional facility.

The Murphy Administration also released an investigative report prepared by former State Comptroller Matt Boxer and the law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP on cell extractions at the facility that occurred on Jan. 11, according to a release from the Governor's office.

The 75-page report is based on interviews with some officers as well as Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus, and the corrections ombudsperson, videos, and 21,000 documents and emails.

It offers details about the Jan. 11 and 12 attacks on what Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called an attack on at least six inmates.

Among its findings are that guards used excessive force on inmates and filed false reports after removing inmates from their cells. The staff also failed to bar male guards from viewing female inmates during strip searches, in violation of policy.