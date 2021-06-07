Murphy announces intentions to close Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday his intention to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, New Jersey’s only women’s correctional facility.
The Murphy Administration also released an investigative report prepared by former State Comptroller Matt Boxer and the law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP on cell extractions at the facility that occurred on Jan. 11, according to a release from the Governor's office.
The 75-page report is based on interviews with some officers as well as Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus, and the corrections ombudsperson, videos, and 21,000 documents and emails.
It offers details about the Jan. 11 and 12 attacks on what Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called an attack on at least six inmates.
Among its findings are that guards used excessive force on inmates and filed false reports after removing inmates from their cells. The staff also failed to bar male guards from viewing female inmates during strip searches, in violation of policy.
“After learning about the violent attacks that took place on January 11 at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, I ordered an independent investigation to determine what happened, how it happened, and to ensure a situation like this never occurs again in our correctional facilities,” Murphy said in a statement. “With former New Jersey State Comptroller Matt Boxer’s detailed investigative report, we now have key information about the circumstances surrounding the incidents that night and a roadmap to prevent unauthorized cell extractions and violence against inmates."
The facility opened more than 100 years ago, in 1913, as the “State Reformatory for Women.”
It is located in a rural setting in Hunterdon County.
The facility has had a history of incidents, including rapes, attacks and other abuse at the state’s.
Approximately 372 prisoners are currently incarcerated at facility, including 94 prisoners in the minimum security complex and 278 in the maximum security complex, according to the state.
The facility has a total staff of 462, including 361 custody staff and 101 civilian staff. Of those, 166 custody staff are female (46%) and 51 civilian staff are female (50%).
The plan is to close down the complex and relocate inmates to a new facility or other facilities, according to Governor's office.
Murphy said shuttering the prison could take years and that he would work with lawmakers to address closing it during this year's budget process.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.