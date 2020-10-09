Murphy announces $60 million in COVID-19 aid for local governments

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City may qualify for up to $906,000 in COVID-19 relief, and other South Jersey towns and counties millions more, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy said the state Department of Community Affairs will distribute $60 million from the $2.4 billion in federal aid it has received from the federal CARES Act to smaller towns and counties that didn't qualify for direct federal aid earlier.

The funding is intended to help local communities whose resources are being stretched by their response to the pandemic.

“This CRF funding is going to make a world of difference for short- and long-term municipal recovery efforts,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.

The funding is in addition to the $37 million Murphy announced in August to be distributed from CARES Act funding to counties for continued COVID-19 testing.

