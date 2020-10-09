Murphy announces $60 million in COVID-19 aid for local governments

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City may qualify for up to $906,000 in COVID-19 relief, and other South Jersey towns and counties millions more, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
Murphy said the state Department of Community Affairs will distribute $60 million from the $2.4 billion in federal aid it has received from the federal CARES Act to smaller towns and counties that didn't qualify for direct federal aid earlier.
The funding is intended to help local communities whose resources are being stretched by their response to the pandemic.
“This CRF funding is going to make a world of difference for short- and long-term municipal recovery efforts,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.
The funding is in addition to the $37 million Murphy announced in August to be distributed from CARES Act funding to counties for continued COVID-19 testing.
Meanwhile, state Republicans on Friday called on the governor to spend more of the total $2.4 billion in CARES Act relief the state has received. According to a report by the state auditor, only about $288 million — or slightly more than 10% of those funds — have been distributed, the state GOP alleged in a news release preceding Murphy's announcement Friday morning.
The $60 million for smaller towns and counties must be used for costs incurred due to the pandemic, public health and safety costs, pandemic-related overtime, new signage, purchase of remote working technology and retrofitting public spaces for reopening, Murphy said.
Murphy said the department will determine how much each community and county gets with a formula "based on population, rate of infection and the fiscal toll taken." Each eligible municipality and county has been assigned its own maximum amount it may be reimbursed.
Direct federal aid of about $1.05 billion went to nine of New Jersey's biggest counties in May, but the 12 counties with populations under 500,000 did not receive it. The South Jersey counties with populations under 500,000 that will be included in this round of funding are Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem.
Murphy made the announcement in Evesham Township, Burlington County — the town where Congressman Andy Kim, D-3rd, grew up. Kim is running for re-election in November. He sits on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and played a part in getting the aid, Murphy said.
Atlantic County
Egg Harbor City
Egg Harbor City decided to hold the 2020 Halloween Parade this year on Friday, October 30. It requires keeping physical distance and wearing a cloth mask for people's safety during this virus time. The Cedar Creek High School band will march in the parade. There will be costumed walkers and floats. Line up at City Hall at 6:00 p.m. for costume and float judging. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.
Galloway Township
In a letter to residents, township police Chief Donna Higbee said trick-or-treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
"I believe that the decision to allow children to trick or treat falls upon their parents/guardians and as such it would not be appropriate for me to cancel Halloween at this time," Higbee said. "With that being said, we are still under coronavirus restrictions with respect to certain things but I strongly believe you are all educated enough at this point to decide what is best for your own children."
For residents who not want to participate, Higbee said to "utilize the age old unspoken rule of turning off your porch light and not answering your door."
"I am asking all parents/guardians to accompany their children or please explain this common courtesy to them so that everyone can feel safe in their own home while still allowing others to participate if they feel they would like to," she said. "Follow all CDC guidelines with respect to sanitizing hands, social distancing and wearing masks wear appropriate."
Linwood
Trick-or-treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, officials said. However, the police department will not be closing neighborhood streets this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Maurice River Township
Mullica Township
Trick-or-treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, township officials said.
Northfield
Northfield officials announced their their trick-or-treat celebration is canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As such, the City of Northfield will not sponsor or direct any Trick-or-Treating activities, and we are joining the city of Pleasantville who has made a similar decision,” according to a letter posted on the city police’s Facebook page.
Although families may decide to engage in traditional trick-or-treating, city officials will not endorse or participate, according to the letter.
Pleasantville
City officials said they will not be hosting community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As such, the city of Pleasantville will not sponsor or direct any events which encourage interpersonal contact or close proximity among the general public,” according to a news release from police Chief Sean Riggin, citing a consultation with city officials, the Office of Emergency Management and health experts. “We invite our community to engage in activities which allow our kids to have fun, while practicing social distance and safe practices.”
Ventnor
Ventnor officials have planned a Fall Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, featuring food trucks, crafters, karaoke and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" on the beach.
Cape May County
Ocean City
This year’s Halloween Parade has been canceled, the city and the Ocean City Exchange Club said in September.
The event, which would have been the 73rd annual installment, was scheduled for Oct. 29.
“With N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy’s strict prohibition on mass gatherings unlikely to be lifted any time soon and with so much advanced planning necessary for event participants and organizers, making the call now is the only safe decision,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a news release.
The city is awaiting the release of protocols from the state regarding trick-or-treating Oct. 31.
Sea Isle City
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said that his city's Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, has been canceled because of COVID-19.
However, trick-or-treating will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Officials have also scheduled alternate events for those who do not feel comfortable participating.
Saturday, Oct. 24, is the Family Halloween Magic Show at the Freeman Douglas Field on Route 9. There will be two afternoon shows. The shows are free but reservations are required. Time of shows are to be announced. That same day, from 6 to 8 p.m., will be a drive through trunk-or-treat in the Teitelman School parking lot.
Wildwood Crest
Wildwood Crest officials set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, according to a Thursday news release.
Trick-or-treating will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, according to the release.
“Those who plan to trick-or-treat should limit groups to current household members, stay local as much as possible, and limit the number of homes visited along their route,” officials said. “Social distancing should be practiced as much as possible among all who are not members of the same household.”
Officials urged those distributing treats to limit interaction and contact with trick-or-treaters as much as possible, and to wear masks when individuals come to the door and regularly wash hands.
“Those distributing treats may consider leaving a treat bowl on their porch, on a table or in a place where it can be easily accessed by trick-or-treaters while adhering to social-distancing requirements,” officials said. “If possible, those distributing treats should arrange individually packaged treats so trick-or-treaters can collect their treats without having to access a shared bowl. Candy should be commercially packaged and non-perishable. Non-food treats should be considered for distribution.”
Cumberland County
Bridgeton
Trick-or-treat will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Vineland
Vineland officials on Monday said that they will hold “traditional” trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The events, which will be in compliance with “current recognized COVID-19 mitigation protocols,” will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
“This includes wearing a face covering, staying six feet apart if traveling in groups, and carrying hand sanitizer,” according to the post. “Homeowners may also want to try creative ways of distributing the treats such as placing a decorated table on the porch with individual bags of candy, setting up yard displays with individual treat bags, or neighbors joining together to set up trunk-or-treat displays in their driveways for passing out candy.”
Also in the post, officials urges residents to make parties virtual this year, or consider gathering remotely to carve pumpkins.
The City of Vineland will hold traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours on Saturday, October 31, from 4:00 pm to 7:00...Posted by Vineland City on Monday, September 28, 2020
