Murphy announces $60 million in COVID-19 aid for local governments
top story

Murphy announces $60 million in COVID-19 aid for local governments

coronavirus press briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City may qualify for up to $906,000 in COVID-19 relief, and other South Jersey towns and counties millions more, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy said the state Department of Community Affairs will distribute $60 million from the $2.4 billion in federal aid it has received from the federal CARES Act to smaller towns and counties that didn't qualify for direct federal aid earlier.

The funding is intended to help local communities whose resources are being stretched by their response to the pandemic.

“This CRF funding is going to make a world of difference for short- and long-term municipal recovery efforts,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.

The funding is in addition to the $37 million Murphy announced in August to be distributed from CARES Act funding to counties for continued COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, state Republicans on Friday called on the governor to spend more of the total $2.4 billion in CARES Act relief the state has received. According to a report by the state auditor, only about $288 million — or slightly more than 10% of those funds — have been distributed, the state GOP alleged in a news release preceding Murphy's announcement Friday morning.

The $60 million for smaller towns and counties must be used for costs incurred due to the pandemic, public health and safety costs, pandemic-related overtime, new signage, purchase of remote working technology and retrofitting public spaces for reopening, Murphy said.

Murphy said the department will determine how much each community and county gets with a formula "based on population, rate of infection and the fiscal toll taken." Each eligible municipality and county has been assigned its own maximum amount it may be reimbursed.

Direct federal aid of about $1.05 billion went to nine of New Jersey's biggest counties in May, but the 12 counties with populations under 500,000 did not receive it. The South Jersey counties with populations under 500,000 that will be included in this round of funding are Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem. 

Murphy made the announcement in Evesham Township, Burlington County — the town where Congressman Andy Kim, D-3rd, grew up. Kim is running for re-election in November. He sits on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and played a part in getting the aid, Murphy said.

Funding by county

Amounts to be distributed by county include county and municipal funding:

Atlantic $6,318,936

Burlington $8,187,352

Cape May $1,305,162

Cumberland $6,391,225

Gloucester $4,858,821

Hunterdon $948,183

Mercer $12,593,962

Morris $8,415,816

Salem $1,538,872

Somerset $6,367,176

Sussex $1,319,462

Warren $1,755,034

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

