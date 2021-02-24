 Skip to main content
Murphy announces $29.5 million in federal funding to support higher ed amid pandemic
Murphy announces $29.5 million in federal funding to support higher ed amid pandemic

rich Hundley - Rich Hundley III_Murphy_6-4-20-3

Gov. Phil Murphy during one of his COVID-19 media briefings in Trenton.

 Rich Hundley III / The Trentonian

Gov. Phil Murphy and state Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges announced Wednesday $29.5 million in federal funding for New Jersey’s colleges and universities.

About $28.5 million will be awarded to the state’s public and private institutions to address barriers to student success and develop sustainable systemic reforms. The remaining $1 million will go toward fighting food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to fight the pandemic and look toward recovery, it is critical to provide immediate relief and support for our higher education institutions to meet the challenges brought by COVID-19,” Murphy said. “Now more than ever, this necessary funding will provide the financial assistance for our colleges and universities to better serve our students and continue propelling them toward their fullest potential.”

— CJ Fairfield

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

