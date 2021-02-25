Murphy allocates $4 million in state budget to Wildwood Boardwalk repairs

WILDWOOD — Nearly two years after the city proposed a full reconstruction plan for its Boardwalk, it is set to receive $4 million from the state to get the repairs started, Mayor Pete Byron said Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed with Byron that the 2021 state budget includes the funds that will get the Wildwood’s Boardwalk rehabilitation program off the ground.

“We’re very excited about this. The $4 million is going to go a long way,” Byron said Thursday.

Murphy first met with Byron in April 2020 after a windstorm caused nearly $400,000 worth of damage to the Boardwalk, which is more than 100 years old.

Byron said Murphy has demonstrated support for the rehabilitation project since their first meeting.

“Although the governor could not give a formal commitment to funding prior to the state budget being adopted, he clearly expressed his desire to help Wildwood,” Byron said in a statement. “I was confident that he would push budget numbers to find some money for the city, but I wasn’t anticipating a full $4 million to get our rehabilitation program off to a great start.”

The city originally considered completely replacing the Boardwalk at an estimated cost of $70 million with a 10-year timetable.