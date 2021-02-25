 Skip to main content
Murphy allocates $4 million in state budget to Wildwood Boardwalk repairs
Murphy allocates $4 million in state budget to Wildwood Boardwalk repairs

WILDWOOD — Nearly two years after the city proposed a full reconstruction plan for its Boardwalk, it is set to receive $4 million from the state to get the repairs started, Mayor Pete Byron said Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed with Byron that the 2021 state budget includes the funds that will get the Wildwood’s Boardwalk rehabilitation program off the ground.

“We’re very excited about this. The $4 million is going to go a long way,” Byron said Thursday.

Murphy first met with Byron in April 2020 after a windstorm caused nearly $400,000 worth of damage to the Boardwalk, which is more than 100 years old.

Byron said Murphy has demonstrated support for the rehabilitation project since their first meeting.

“Although the governor could not give a formal commitment to funding prior to the state budget being adopted, he clearly expressed his desire to help Wildwood,” Byron said in a statement. “I was confident that he would push budget numbers to find some money for the city, but I wasn’t anticipating a full $4 million to get our rehabilitation program off to a great start.”

The city originally considered completely replacing the Boardwalk at an estimated cost of $70 million with a 10-year timetable.

“I asked the engineers to go back and take another look at it, so that’s when we decided to refurbish the Boardwalk instead of replace it,” Byron said.

City engineers recently finalized a report that updated the Boardwalk’s deficiencies and outlined a five-year refurbishment program.

The program prioritizes the repairs of the 15 most deteriorated and heavily used blocks on the Boardwalk, which includes most of its business district.

The blocks from 26th Avenue to Oak Avenue and Lincoln Avenue to Montgomery Avenue are in need of the most immediate attention. The repairs are estimated to cost $3.9 million annually over the next five years.

In addition to the $4 million, the city is pursuing grant opportunities and committing its own resources to fund the $13.4 million worth of repairs to the remaining sections of the Boardwalk.

Byron said he’s thankful that Murphy is paying attention to Wildwood after the city seemed to be forgotten by previous administrations.

“It seemed like in the past, people thought South Jersey ended in Atlantic City,” Byron said. “And it’s nice to have a governor that knows it doesn’t. This is huge that we’re finally getting recognized.”

