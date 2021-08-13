Murphy administration supports legislation to protect and expand needle exchange programs

On the heels of Atlantic City Council ordering the closure of its clean syringe exchange program last month, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration announced their support of legislation that would preserve and expand harm reduction centers statewide.
The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Assemblywoman Valerie Vaineri Huttle, D-Bergen, would amend current law to allow the Department of Health to independently establish harm reduction centers and needle exchange programs.
Additionally, the law would eliminate municipalities' ability to shutter needle exchange programs.
“The principles of harm reduction are simple. We must accept that there is drug use in our communities, and that some ways of using drugs are more dangerous than other ways. We need to meet people where they are, rather than forcing on them some preconceived notion of what their life should look like,” Vitale said in a statement Thursday. “We need people who have lived with substance use disorder to inform these programs based on their experience and what has worked for them, rather than pretending we know exactly how they should run, having never walked a moment in their shoes. Harm reduction programs are about compassion first, without judgment.”
Atlantic City's needle exchange program, which was the first of its kind to open in New Jersey in 2007, has long been debated by city officials.
Despite vocal protests from advocacy groups and the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, the organization that runs the program in the city, council repealed the exchange in a 7-2 vote during a meeting last month.
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has called upon fellow elected officials to prioritize the legislation to continue fighting infectious diseases like HIV and AIDS in the state.
"As we experience a rise in drug use and overdose deaths nationally and in New Jersey due to the pandemic, we must confront this public health issue head on by securing access to sterile needle exchange services in our state," Oliver said.
Although Murphy has said he doesn't have the authority to overturn Atlantic City's vote, his administration has vowed to work with city officials and advocates to come up with a solution.
Syringe exchanges are a "critical component," of Murphy's strategy to combat the opioid crisis, Oliver said.
Judy Persichilli, the state's health commissioner, has also announced her support of the initiative.
“There has never been a more important time to embrace harm reduction,” Persichilli said. “There is a lot of misunderstanding among the public about harm reduction, and unfortunately it deepens the stigma that prevents vulnerable individuals from accessing critical, lifesaving health services."
Persichilli said a legislative solution is the best way to keep harm reduction services alive throughout New Jersey.
The Atlantic City program is run out of the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue, which falls within the bounds of the city’s Tourism District. At the center, people can exchange dirty needles for clean ones, take showers, get food, do their laundry and use the phone.
The council's order will force the needle exchange to close Oct. 21, said Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.
According to the AIDS Alliance, Oasis also is the only publicly accessible source in the city of low-barrier free naloxone, a medication used to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses.
The resort's exchange is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 years of research have shown such programs are cost effective, help reduce drug overdoses, encourage users to seek treatment and reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis.
Research from the CDC also shows exchange programs do not lead to more needles being discarded around communities. Officials from the AIDS Alliance said Atlantic City’s needle exchange garnered a 98% return rate.
"Syringe access is a proven gold standard to prevent overdose deaths, HIV and hepatitis C, and our access to health services should never be determined by where we live," said Mellor. "Harm reduction programs, of which syringe access is a critical component, are the most proven way we have to end the overdose crisis, and this legislation would get rid of New Jersey's single biggest barrier to expanding harm reduction."
