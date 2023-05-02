Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday highlighted $10 million in federal funds proposed to support volunteer firefighting companies in the state.

Speaking during a visit to Paramus Fire Company Station 3 in Bergen County, Murphy asked state lawmakers to include the money in the Legislature's final budget.

“Our first responders risk their lives daily to make sure our communities are safe and healthy, and this administration will continue to prioritize their needs to keep them safe while they do their jobs," Murphy said in a statement.

The Legislature has a deadline of June 30 to finalize and pass the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The governor unveiled his budget proposal earlier this year.

If approved, the state Department of Community Affairs would oversee the allocation of the firefighting grant funds. Last year, the program supplied 293 departments with up to $56,000 to help purchase equipment from cleaning materials to oxygen tanks and protective clothing.

Last year's grants were prioritized for volunteer departments, as well as fire companies in communities disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor's Office said.

Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, who is the DCA commissioner, said in a statement Tuesday that, given that many New Jersey fire companies struggle to update their tools and other apparatus, funneling funds through the state is key to keeping firefighters from harm, and communities safe.

"We see that sometimes fire departments can’t replace equipment such as self-contained breathing apparatus facemasks, respirators, protective hoods, and turnout gear like helmets, jackets, boots, and gloves when they should because they don’t have the funding necessary," Oliver said.