Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties will share in approximately $6.6 million in state funding for local bridge projects, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday.
The state is making available $47.3 million from the DOT's Local Bridge Fund, which is backed by the Transportation Trust Fund, for projects in all 21 counties. Forty-two grants make up the total announced Thursday, the department said in a news release.
Local projects include:
- Egg Harbor City: Replacement of the Egg Harbor-Green Bank Road Bungalow Park bridge, $2,374,937
- Middle Township and Stone Harbor: 96th Street bridge bascule replacement and various improvements, $3,057,629
- Hopewell and Upper Deerfield townships: Beals Mill Road bridge replacement over the Cohansey River, $1,297,547
The grants focus on bridge repair, reconstruction and replacement.
“By providing grants to improve county-owned bridges throughout the state, we are helping local governments make critical infrastructure investments that improve the reliability of our statewide transportation network without having to impact local property taxes,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement.
