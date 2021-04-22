Murphy Administration announces plan with over 100 strategies to combat climate change

The Strategy six pillars are to: build resilient and healthy communities, strengthen the resilience of New Jersey's Ecosystems, promote coordinated governance, invest in information and increase public understanding, expand resilience funding and financing and have a coastal resilience plan.

The Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay shore are central parts of the state's plan. One part of this plan is to expand the state's Blue Acres buyout program. The program, where homeowners in extremely flood prone areas voluntarily have their homes purchased for conversation, has closed on 755 homes since Superstorm Sandy in 2012 in 20 municipalities.

"Over the past year and a half we developed a support system to help us make decisions like that," said David Rosenblatt, the state's chief resilience officer.

In the past, the home buyouts were largely granted to communities with low home values. Whether or not wealthier towns on the Atlantic coast, who are equally vulnerable but have higher home values, will be figured out, according to Rosenblatt.

Part of the plan proposal is to have municipalities prepare for 5.1 feet of sea level rise this century when building new structures. However, some town mayors oppose having code up to this level, saying it's too expensive and the 5.1 foot level is not guaranteed to happen.