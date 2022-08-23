Murphy addressing upcoming gaming conference in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — For a fourth time, Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver the keynote address at the 25th Annual Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum next month.
The forum, which focuses on developing issues in the gaming industry, is set for Sept. 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City.
Murphy's appearance next month sets a record for New Jersey governors, who first started attending the event regularly since it launched in 1996.
New Jersey's first governor to address the conference was Brendan Byrne.
“Gov. Murphy’s vision for the future of Atlantic City and its gaming industry will affect the policies and practices of every state east of the Mississippi River," said Lloyd Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm, which is one of the conference's founders.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.