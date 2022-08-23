 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murphy addressing upcoming gaming conference in Atlantic City

  • 0
Governor Murphy signs legislation to protect reproductive health care providers and out-of-state residents seeking reproductive services in New Jersey on Friday, July 1, 2022(Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office).

Gov. Phil Murphy signs legislation to protect reproductive health care providers and out-of-state residents seeking reproductive services in New Jersey on Friday.

 Edwin J. Torres, Governor's Office

ATLANTIC CITY — For a fourth time, Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver the keynote address at the 25th Annual Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum next month.

The forum, which focuses on developing issues in the gaming industry, is set for Sept. 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City.

Murphy's appearance next month sets a record for New Jersey governors, who first started attending the event regularly since it launched in 1996.

New Jersey's first governor to address the conference was Brendan Byrne.

“Gov. Murphy’s vision for the future of Atlantic City and its gaming industry will affect the policies and practices of every state east of the Mississippi River," said Lloyd Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm, which is one of the conference's founders.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Raila Odinga files petition to challenge Kenya election result

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News