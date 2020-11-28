Murals aim to inspire in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — Efforts to enrich Atlantic City’s art and culture scene have started to move inland.

The Atlantic City Arts Foundation, in collaboration with the city of Pleasantville, has produced a pair of murals on Main Street.

Artist Kelley Prevard, of Atlantic City, said she wanted to inspire and bring joy to those who see her mural on the wall of El Sabor de la Esquina restaurant. It features a girl placing a budding flower into a pot, with flowers in full bloom all around her.

“I really sat and thought about all the things that we’ve been going through during this time,” said Prevard, who also has worked on murals in her hometown, “and I thought about what we need as a community and as a world right now. I wanted to create something that was about inspiring people, filling them with hope.”

The state Department of Community Affairs awarded Pleasantville’s Neighborhood Preservation Program a grant, which the city wanted to use to produce new murals. Prevard, 31, won one of the two commissions after she submitted her idea. Because the Arts Foundation is responsible for producing more than 50 murals in the past three years, according to Executive Director Joyce Hagen, Pleasantville reached out in search of guidance.