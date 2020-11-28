Murals aim to inspire in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — Efforts to enrich Atlantic City’s art and culture scene have started to move inland.
The Atlantic City Arts Foundation, in collaboration with the city of Pleasantville, has produced a pair of murals on Main Street.
Artist Kelley Prevard, of Atlantic City, said she wanted to inspire and bring joy to those who see her mural on the wall of El Sabor de la Esquina restaurant. It features a girl placing a budding flower into a pot, with flowers in full bloom all around her.
“I really sat and thought about all the things that we’ve been going through during this time,” said Prevard, who also has worked on murals in her hometown, “and I thought about what we need as a community and as a world right now. I wanted to create something that was about inspiring people, filling them with hope.”
The state Department of Community Affairs awarded Pleasantville’s Neighborhood Preservation Program a grant, which the city wanted to use to produce new murals. Prevard, 31, won one of the two commissions after she submitted her idea. Because the Arts Foundation is responsible for producing more than 50 murals in the past three years, according to Executive Director Joyce Hagen, Pleasantville reached out in search of guidance.
Right around the corner from Prevard’s piece is another mural created at Jo-Jo’s Italian Grille by Florida artists Sarah Painter and Cosby Hayes. The work shows Ralph Peterson, Pleasantville’s first black mayor and chief of police; Max Manning, a former Negro League baseball player who played for the Newark Eagles and taught in the city for 28 years; and Antonio Giaccone, the founder of Jo-Jo’s.
For Zach Katzen, founder of the mural curation service Create 48 that helped bring the works to Pleasantville, it was important to prominently display city heroes on Main Street.
“To see it is almost spiritual,” Katzen said. “To just know that you had a part in transforming the visual landscape of a community ... especially on a project like this where you are also bringing attention to the history and informing and educating the people that travel through and get to see it. That’s one of the most amazing parts because we want these kids to know they come from a place of greatness, that amazing people have achieved success at the same place and went to the same schools that you have.”
