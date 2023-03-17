ATLANTIC CITY — Artist Kelley Prevard, of Atlantic City, was busy painting a portrait of beloved former Mayor James Whelan on Friday on the wall outside of the City Clerk's office on the 7th floor of City Hall.

"We're celebrating the legends of Atlantic City," Prevard, 33, said. "It's about 'The Light We Carry.' It still exists in the city."

She will also paint a portrait of the city's first Black Mayor James Usry, and has already painted the Absecon Lighthouse on another wall.

A portrait of the first Miss America will also be included, and more.

Sister Sparkle Prevard is helping with the project.

"Whelan was one of my favorite people," Kelley Prevard said of the former mayor and state assemblyman and senator who died in 2017.

The mural covering all the walls in the hallways should be finished in about two weeks, she said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. called her and said the 7th floor is being renovated, and he wanted one of her murals on it.

So she jumped on it and came up with a design.

She will also paint a mural on the second floor after that, she said.

Prevard has done other murals in the city and nearby towns.

She painted a mural of a girl with flowers titled “We Bloom" in Pleasantville in 2021 at El Sabor de la Esquina restaurant, and has done murals in Atlantic City through the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.