Muprhy: Atlantic County mega site to remain open
rich Hundley - Rich Hundley III_Murphy_6-4-20-3

Gov. Phil Murphy during one of his COVID-19 media briefings in Trenton.

 Rich Hundley III / The Trentonian

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced that Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will remain open.

The governor said during a winter storm briefing at the Statewide Traffic Management Center in Fords that the Gloucester County site will also remain open for the time being. All others are closed.

"We know there's rain in Atlantic (County)," Murphy said, "and I know Gloucester (County) is still under consideration as to what the full day looks like."

Murphy also said that the vaccination call center will remain operational at 855-568-0545.

Additionally, Murphy announced that the storm will likely result in delays with vaccine shipments.

"In this event, we are making preparations to use existing inventory to satisfy current appoints," the governor said. "However, not all sites may be able to do this. This may result in many appointments needing to be rescheduled."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

