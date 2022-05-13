Multiple road closures prepared for Atlantic City 5K, half-marathon

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking weekend drivers throughout the city to observe several road closures scheduled for when the Rock N' Roll Atlantic City 5K and Half-Marathon.
The 5k will be held Saturday, and the half-marathon is being held Sunday. Both start at 7:30 a.m.
Most road closures and detours will only fall on Sunday from 6:30-11:15 a.m. Streets will gradually reopen once participants reach certain checkpoints and course materials have been removed from the roadway, the event's webpage says.
Questions, alternate directions or concerns can be directed to community.cgi@ironman.com.
Saturday
|N. Albany Avenue/S. Albany Avenue
|Southbound
|Filbert Ave.
|Atlantic Ave./Boardwalk
|7 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
People are also reading…
Sunday
|E. Black Horse Pike / N. Albany Ave
|Southbound
|S. Franklin Blvd
|West End Blvd
|6:30 AM
|10:00 AM
|E. Black Horse Pike/N. Albany Ave
|Northbound
|S. Franklin Blvd
|West End Blvd
|6:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|N. Albany Ave. / S. Albany Ave.
|Northbound
|Filbert Ave
|Atlantic Ave
|6:45 a.m.
|10 a.m.
|West End Ave.
|Eastbound
|N. Albany Ave.
|N. Trenton Ave.
|7 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
Crossan Ave.
|Eastbound
|N. Albany Ave.
|N. Trenton Ave.
|7 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|Filbert Ave.
|Eastbound
|N. Albany Ave.
|N. Trenton Ave.
|7 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|Porter Ave.
|Eastbound
|N. Albany Ave.
|N. Trenton Ave.
|7 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|South Blvd.
|Eastbound
|N. Albany Ave.
|N. Trenton Ave.
|7 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|Atlantic Ave.
|Westbound
|S. Albany Ave.
|Jackson Ave.
|7 a.m.
|10:45 a.m.
|Atlantic Ave.
|Eastbound
|Jackson Ave.
|S. Washington Ave.
|7 a.m.
|11:15 a.m.
|S. Washington Ave.
|Full Road
|Atlantic Ave.
|Boardwalk
|7 a.m.
|11:15 a.m.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.