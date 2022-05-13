 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Multiple road closures prepared for Atlantic City 5K, half-marathon

  • 0
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

The inaugural Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon & 5K are scheduled for May 14-15, two years later than planned due to the pandemic. The race series has been held in Arizona, San Diego, Seattle and other U.S. cities, as well as in Madrid, Cancun and Medelin.

 The IRONMAN Group, Provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking weekend drivers throughout the city to observe several road closures scheduled for when the Rock N' Roll Atlantic City 5K and Half-Marathon.

The 5k will be held Saturday, and the half-marathon is being held Sunday. Both start at 7:30 a.m.

Most road closures and detours will only fall on Sunday from 6:30-11:15 a.m. Streets will gradually reopen once participants reach certain checkpoints and course materials have been removed from the roadway, the event's webpage says.

Questions, alternate directions or concerns can be directed to community.cgi@ironman.com.

Saturday

 N. Albany Avenue/S. Albany Avenue SouthboundFilbert Ave. Atlantic Ave./Boardwalk 7 a.m. 8:30 a.m.

People are also reading…

Sunday

 E. Black Horse Pike / N. Albany Ave Southbound S. Franklin Blvd West End Blvd 6:30 AM 10:00 AM
 E. Black Horse Pike/N. Albany Ave Northbound S. Franklin Blvd West End Blvd 6:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 N. Albany Ave. / S. Albany Ave. Northbound Filbert Ave Atlantic Ave 6:45 a.m. 10 a.m.
 West End Ave. Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

Crossan Ave.

 Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 Filbert Ave.  Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 Porter Ave. Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 South Blvd. Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 Atlantic Ave.  WestboundS. Albany Ave.  Jackson Ave. 7 a.m. 10:45 a.m.
 Atlantic Ave. Eastbound  Jackson Ave. S. Washington Ave. 7 a.m. 11:15 a.m.
 S. Washington Ave. Full Road Atlantic Ave. Boardwalk 7 a.m. 11:15 a.m.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Rock N' Roll Atlantic City Road Closures

 May 14 - Street Closed Side of RoadClosed From Closed To Time Closed Time Opened 
 N. Albany Avenue/S. Albany Avenue SouthboundFilbert Ave. Atlantic Ave./Boardwalk 7 a.m. 8:30 a.m.
 May 15 - Street Closed  Side of Road Closed From Closed To Time Closed  Time Opened
 E. Black Horse Pike / N. Albany Ave Southbound S. Franklin Blvd West End Blvd 6:30 AM 10:00 AM
 E. Black Horse Pike/N. Albany Ave Northbound S. Franklin Blvd West End Blvd 6:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 N. Albany Ave. / S. Albany Ave. Northbound Filbert Ave Atlantic Ave 6:45 a.m. 10 a.m.
 West End Ave. Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

 Crossan Ave. 

 Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 Filbert Ave.  Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 Porter Ave. Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 South Blvd. Eastbound N. Albany Ave. N. Trenton Ave. 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
 Atlantic Ave.  WestboundS. Albany Ave.  Jackson Ave. 7 a.m. 10:45 a.m.
 Atlantic Ave. Eastbound  Jackson Ave. S. Washington Ave. 7 a.m. 11:15 a.m.
 S. Washington Ave. Full Road Atlantic Ave. Boardwalk 7 a.m. 11:15 a.m.
 Highway - Ramp Closed Side of Road From To Closed Open
 Atlantic City Expressway    5 a.m. 
      
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A stray cat in Pleasantville tested positive for rabies Monday in Atlantic County’s seventh case of 2022, officials said.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID will likely become a season illness, says experts

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News